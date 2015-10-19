6 tips to retro style your home

Retro style has exploded in recent years with so many people now seeking to include vintage inspired pieces of furniture and décor in their homes. We can totally understand why, with retro items having such a distinctive style and charm but being more affordable than genuine antique pieces, there is no downside to them!
A fun way to bring a little bit of the past into the present and your current home, retro style looks to be a trend that will be around for a long time and by encouraging offshoots, such as shabby chic upcycling, we know that there will be a way for you to inject some old school style into your home.
Take a look at our ideas for injecting some retro style into your house and see if you are swayed by any or if you have already installed something similar!
The focal point of every living room, there is no denying that you will spend a lot of time choosing exactly the right sofa for your home. If you are a fan of retro style this is one piece of furniture that lends itself perfectly to a vintage twist so, think outside the box and consider a retro item of furniture!
We are head over heels for this striking chair from Sketch, with the Danish styling and vivid blue cushions working together to create something both unique, welcoming and entirely chic. Placed in even the most modern of rooms, this wonderful piece of furniture would eloquently adapt and put its own stamp on the aesthetic ethos without being too overpowering. Gorgeous!
No retro inspired kitchen would be complete without an authentic range cooker and this one by AGA is synonymous with vintage interiors. Finished in a classic and understated cream, this range is most likely oil fired but if you like the look of retro and the functionally of new, you can easily have your AGA fitted with an electric conversion kit, allowing it to be plugged into the mains.
That really is the key to using retro styling well; you can maintain modern reliability but give it an old fashioned look. In the same way, vintage larder fridges can be repurposed with modern electrics, making them more efficient to run but just as aesthetically authentic.
Claw feet, high sides and finished in a pastel blue, this bath is the epitome of retro style in situ! A traditional bathroom in essence, we love the funky twist of the wall tiles and the heritage style radiator that complement this beautiful and adorable Victorian style bathtub.
We like to think that other retro styling has been brought into this room but out of sight in this picture and could imagine a high-level cistern toilet looking very much at home and adding to the overarching vintage sentiments that this elegant bathroom is alluding to.
Retro style beds can be as varied as you like, with not only eras to choose from but countries too! What was retro in Scandinavia, for example, will be different to England and so you really can find something to suit your existing style.
We love this simple bed, which has been given an antique twist thanks to the installation of a traditional mosquito net. Giving the bed a four poster feel, we are transported to a land of dashing princes and slumbering princesses just by looking at it and think this could be a fun idea to include in a child's room.
Wall colours can make all the difference when trying to capture a retro style vibe in your home and though atomic pinks and turquoises certainly speak of certain eras, we like this modern twist that sees a designer using vintage inspired wallpaper to create an old fashioned feel.
Featuring squirrel, on a muted background this paper certainly has an old world sentiment to it and provides the perfect backdrop for the vivid and clearly old fashioned sofa that sits proudly in front of it. A fun and quirky inclusion, this wallpaper really shows what is possible with a little imagination and a sense of humour. Design doesn't always have to be serious, although we think the overall effect here is seriously good!
If you either don't want to commit a lot of money to retro style or you don't have a lot of space to use it in, perhaps well placed and carefully selected accessories might be a good way to go.
Items such as wall clocks, pictures, small trinkets and even small items of furniture, such as coffee tables, can all add a vintage feel without going overboard. We love this small but vivacious clock with its atomic design and know that even in a thoroughly modern room, it would stand its ground and bring a bit of the old into the present.
For more retro style inspiration take a look at this Ideabook: Retro Armchair Revival.