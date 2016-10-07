​Genius organisation ideas to save your small bathroom

For some strange reason, the bathroom is the one room in the house that never seems to have enough storage space. Think about it; when was the last time you looked around your bathroom and thought: “Wow, so much room in here! Let’s add a second bathtub!”?

We understand your pain, but we also know that moaning about it won’t do any good, which is why we’ve resorted to some clever planning to help you increase the capacity of your bathroom storage – yes, believe it or not, even your teen tiny bathroom back home can still take on some more goodies, if you are creative about where (and how) you place them!

So, whether you need to rethink the way you fold your towels or update that sink area, we have some out-of-the-box thinking tips to help you visually size up that bathroom into a neat and tidy space.

Ready?