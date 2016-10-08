Your browser is out-of-date.

​Small remodelling projects that make a BIG difference

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
External door sets with sidelights, Modern Doors Ltd Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
Loading admin actions …

We all know the beauty of personal taste and how it differs from person to person; it’s what ensures that your neighbours and friends live in houses with completely different styles than yours. But in addition to those personal touches, we all want our homes to look stylish and up-to-date, which requires a bit of maintenance every now and again.

But if your current budget is nowhere near kitchen-overhaul ready, don’t stress – today we come bearing low-cost tips and tricks that will instantly transform how you (and others) see your house. A few of our ideas will require some professional assistance, or the opportunity to test out your DIY skills. 

So, without further ado, let’s see how you can add some quick and easy spice and style to your home design!

1. Staining or painting over that old oak banister, cabinet, or moulding is a quick way to add some contemporary style to your home

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

2. Add a framed mirror to a flat-panel door for instant style

Malton Diamond Double Side Panel Door Set Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
Modern Doors Ltd

Malton Diamond Double Side Panel Door Set

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

3. Paint those ceiling fans and switch out those glass bulb covers for an immediate “wow” effect

Rum Point, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern style bedroom
Tye Architects

Rum Point

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

4. Painting a dark or jovial colour on the inside of your entry door can really separate it from the rest of your interiors

Private Villa, Surrey, Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Private Villa, Surrey

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

5. Framing your windows is one of the most effective ways to boost your home’s look. Even just adding a single piece of moulding to the top instantly transforms it

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows homify Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
homify

Cafe Style Shutters for Bay Windows

homify
homify
homify

6. You'll be surprised at how a pop of colour can take your ceiling to new heights!

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

7. Add trim to your existing bathroom mirror, or add some shelving right in the middle to separate two sinks / add some storage space

House on St.George Hill, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Classic style bathroom
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

House on St.George Hill

EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

8. Boost your lighting by replacing those worn-out coverings and lampshades with strikingly new ones

Colourful Mexican lampshades by Montes & Clark Montes & Clark Living roomLighting
Montes &amp; Clark

Colourful Mexican lampshades by Montes & Clark

Montes & Clark
Montes &amp; Clark
Montes & Clark

9. Add moulding to outdated cabinetry doors to make them look brand new

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island The Cotswold Company Country style kitchen Wood
The Cotswold Company

Marseille Distressed Granite Top Assembled Kitchen Island

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

10. Give the illusion of a larger window by hanging those drapes higher and wider

CONSTANCE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

CONSTANCE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

11. Ditch the paint and make a focal wall with some timber panels or other timeless material. Recycled wood costs next to nothing!

Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
Titchmarsh &amp; Goodwin

Furniture Collection

Titchmarsh & Goodwin
Titchmarsh &amp; Goodwin
Titchmarsh & Goodwin

12. Chalkboard paint adds functionality, charm, and a “wow” look to any room of the house. Use it on a single cabinet door, or an entire wall – your choice!

Marynarskie marzenia, conceptjoana conceptjoana Modern dining room
conceptjoana

conceptjoana
conceptjoana
conceptjoana

13. There are so many ways to give your fireplace a facelift – painting the brick, adding a mantelpiece, framing it with some moulding, etc.

Portway One Fiveways Fires & Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Fiveways Fires &amp; Stoves

Portway One

Fiveways Fires & Stoves
Fiveways Fires &amp; Stoves
Fiveways Fires & Stoves

14. Glass shelves add extra storage while still keeping the area looking open and airy

Near Bath, Somerset Guest Bathroom designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style bathroom
Tim Wood Limited

Near Bath, Somerset Guest Bathroom designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

15. Adding some stone or tile to the area in-between your shower and ceiling will make the entire space seem more upscale and elegant

Brick Tile Series Tileflair Country style walls & floors
Tileflair

Brick Tile Series

Tileflair
Tileflair
Tileflair

That constant dripping driving you insane? Then let’s see how to go about: Fixing Your Annoying Leaky Shower.

Fence ideas for your graden
Which of our ideas will you be trying out at home?

