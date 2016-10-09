Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Let's make your home warm and cosy this autumn

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Autumn is officially here (technically it has been since September, but never mind that), and to show our appreciation for the season that is not too cold and not too hot, but juuust right, we want to deck out our houses with some funky and charming pieces.

Why? Not only to welcome autumn back, but also to get ourselves in the right mindset for the season of falling leaves. After all, how are the neighbours going to know that we’re bidding summer farewell if the décor and furniture in our dining rooms, living rooms, and other areas don’t tell them that? 

Let’s take a look at some fabulous home furnishing ideas you can try out by adding some cosy autumnal touches in and around your house.

1. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different reds for décor and furniture. It can beautifully warm up your home – visually, at least

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

6. A few loose pumpkins, dried hydrangeas, and fallen leaves can all spice up that dining table and make a fantastic autumn centrepiece

Willkommen Herbst - die neue Tischwäsche-Kollektion von Sander, Sander Tischwäsche Sander Tischwäsche Dining roomAccessories & decoration Textile Red
Sander Tischwäsche

Sander Tischwäsche
Sander Tischwäsche
Sander Tischwäsche

2. Autumn leaves in a glass bowl (or simply scattered across a table), dried twigs on a credenza, a pumpkin or two next to the sofa… sure-fire ways to welcome autumn into your home

Brighton & Mr David Twin Tone Lampshade Lane Dining roomLighting
Lane

Brighton & Mr David Twin Tone Lampshade

Lane
Lane
Lane

3. Trade out those pillows and cushions with some plaids and stripes in deep hues for a more autumnal vibe

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Bring the outside inside with this autumn-inspired wallpaper

Autumn in Charoal Bold & Noble Walls & flooringWallpaper
Bold &amp; Noble

Autumn in Charoal

Bold & Noble
Bold &amp; Noble
Bold & Noble

5. Opt for an autumn-themed dining table with white dishes, rustic napkin rings, and some loose branches and berries for charming detail

Willkommen Herbst - die neue Tischwäsche-Kollektion von Sander, Sander Tischwäsche Sander Tischwäsche Dining roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored
Sander Tischwäsche

Sander Tischwäsche
Sander Tischwäsche
Sander Tischwäsche

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic touches, such as wicker furniture and timber surfaces, can help get you ready for autumn, especially when combined with fire- and earth tones like orange, warm browns, reds, etc.

DINING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Eclectic style dining room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

DINING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

8. Get your interiors ready for autumn by displaying those logs loudly and proudly near your fireplace

Stufe a legna CERA DESIGN, MaisonFire MaisonFire Living roomFireplaces & accessories
MaisonFire

MaisonFire
MaisonFire
MaisonFire

9. Let your little one(s) get in on the fun with charming wall art that show off those autumnal tones in a light and cheerful manner

Autumn Owl Branch Luxury Nursery Wall Art Sticker Designs for a baby girls or baby boy nursery room Enchanted Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Enchanted Interiors

Autumn Owl Branch Luxury Nursery Wall Art Sticker Designs for a baby girls or baby boy nursery room

Enchanted Interiors
Enchanted Interiors
Enchanted Interiors

10. What could be more relaxing and charming than curling up next to a warm, crackling fire?

Project gerenoveerde boerderij, De Plankerij BVBA De Plankerij BVBA Country style living room Wood
De Plankerij BVBA

De Plankerij BVBA
De Plankerij BVBA
De Plankerij BVBA

11. Nothing says autumn like leaves—and what could be leafier than these fantastic planters for your collection of plants and flowers?

Screen-Pot François Clerc Design GardenPlant pots & vases
François Clerc Design

Screen-Pot

François Clerc Design
François Clerc Design
François Clerc Design

12. This striking décor piece in all the colours of autumn—enough said

JOYN Family, DesignCode DesignCode HouseholdAccessories & decoration
DesignCode

DesignCode
DesignCode
DesignCode

13. Ensure there are comfy blankets, quilts and throws in all seating areas of your home. Find throws in different colours and patterns for some visual variety

Rack & Geo Blankets Seven Gauge Studios Living roomAccessories & decoration Wool
Seven Gauge Studios

Rack & Geo Blankets

Seven Gauge Studios
Seven Gauge Studios
Seven Gauge Studios

14. Want to experience the look of walking on fallen leaves without actually having to go outside? This fallen-leaves rug could work!

Deirdre Dyson AUTUMN LEAVES hand knotted wool and silk rug Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd Classic style living room
Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd

Deirdre Dyson AUTUMN LEAVES hand knotted wool and silk rug

Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd
Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd
Deirdre Dyson Carpets Ltd

Speaking of rugs: Do You Know How To Accessorise With A Rug?

8 homes with great space-saving ideas you can try
How else do you flaunt the autumn look in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks