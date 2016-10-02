Wall decoration ideas for fantastic look

We owe our walls a lot. Think about it. They keep our homes standing firm, give us privacy when and where we need it and generally keep us warm and safe. However, we give them very little in return!

A lick of paint here and some wallpaper there hardly seems fitting decoration for such steadfast friends, so we've taken a look at what interior designers have been doing to celebrate the humble wall and now we want to get in on the action.

We think you will too once you see how amazing they can look…