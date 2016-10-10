​How to boost your home’s kerb appeal on a budget

You may have the nicest-looking sofas in town; your choice of hardwood floors could be one of a kind in looks and costs – but none of these will mean anything if your house’s exterior surfaces look run-down and forgotten. Yes, kerb appeal is a very real thing, and it forces us to commit to maintenance and regular touch-ups on the outside of our houses too.
But while some of us just have a knack for keeping those exterior areas looking pretty, others may need a bit of inspiration to get the ideas flowing. Fortunately, homify is here with another strong batch of ideas, with low-budget tips that exceed the obvious ones like watering your front lawn and pulling weeds.
Let’s take a look at some creative ideas that just about anyone (yes, even the laziest among us) can do!
That huge electrical box, those pipes and wires… they can definitely ruin the stylish look you want your house to flaunt. Rather paint anything that stands out in the same colour as your house’s façade to make it less noticeable.
It can get pretty pricey to cover the entire slab foundation of your home, but some faux panels won’t cost nearly as much.
Available in delicious options like faux rock, stone, brick and wood, these faux coverings also come in different styles and colours to choose from.
No need to spend a pretty penny on an entire new door just to welcome your guests in style – some decorative moulding and a little paint can also do the trick.
A simple window box can turn even the most dull-looking window into a charming feature seen from outside.
And this is also a great excuse to bring a bit of nature indoors, seeing as those selections of plants and flowers in the boxes will be clearly visible from the interior of your house as well.
Even something as simple as a few stepping stones can create a pathway to make your home seem much more inviting.
Plus, it protects the grass from being trampled on, effectively boosting your lawn’s look.
Not only do shutters make small windows look bigger, they also add some visual interest to a large and boring exterior wall.
To make it pop even more, choose a colour that is the opposite of your façade (like white shutters on a blue/dark-toned house).
Even if you have not been gifted with a green thumb, you can still show off some potted plants on your porch / in front of your house to add some colour and freshness to your façade.
And how pretty would it look to display your house number on a pot in your front garden?
A pergola is not exclusively limited to the back garden; it can go anywhere you want to add a bit of character. And even though it looks nice without any vines, you can never go wrong by adding a touch of climbing plants.
Just be sure to keep those climbers beautifully pruned to avoid the overgrown look!
If you have a lot of trees and shrubs in your garden, the best thing you can do is make them look stunning at night.
Treat yourself to some outdoor lighting to light up your garden – this will definitely add some glowing kerb appeal to your house.
homify hint: Opt for solar-powered lights to ensure no expenses are added to your electric bill.
Just like your front door, your garage door can also add some eye-catching beauty to how others perceive your house from the street.
From painting faux windows on the front or adding a timber-panelled look, to splashing on a fresh coat of paint in a striking colour – just be sure your decoration choices complement your façade’s look and style.
