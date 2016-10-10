​How to boost your home’s kerb appeal on a budget

You may have the nicest-looking sofas in town; your choice of hardwood floors could be one of a kind in looks and costs – but none of these will mean anything if your house’s exterior surfaces look run-down and forgotten. Yes, kerb appeal is a very real thing, and it forces us to commit to maintenance and regular touch-ups on the outside of our houses too.

But while some of us just have a knack for keeping those exterior areas looking pretty, others may need a bit of inspiration to get the ideas flowing. Fortunately, homify is here with another strong batch of ideas, with low-budget tips that exceed the obvious ones like watering your front lawn and pulling weeds.

Let’s take a look at some creative ideas that just about anyone (yes, even the laziest among us) can do!