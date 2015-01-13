Contrary to what the rest of the world believes, summer here in the UK can be quite warm. As soon as the sun is out, the barbecue is fired up, and we seem to spend every possible waking hour outside.

While the summers seem to come and go so quickly, for some, it might not seem sensible, or feasible to set up an outdoor entertaining area. A great solution to this is to erect an easy and affordable shade sail.

Not familiar with them? The name says it all, really. They are a sail put up to create outdoor shade based on the concept of a sail from a ship. They are made from strong and versatile materials, tensioned between several anchor points, providing super effective relief from the sun and its harmful rays.

Shade sails became popular in the 90s throughout Australia, South Africa and the USA, and are slowly making their way into the UK and Europe. Read on to find out more.