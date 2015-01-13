Contrary to what the rest of the world believes, summer here in the UK can be quite warm. As soon as the sun is out, the barbecue is fired up, and we seem to spend every possible waking hour outside.
While the summers seem to come and go so quickly, for some, it might not seem sensible, or feasible to set up an outdoor entertaining area. A great solution to this is to erect an easy and affordable shade sail.
Not familiar with them? The name says it all, really. They are a sail put up to create outdoor shade based on the concept of a sail from a ship. They are made from strong and versatile materials, tensioned between several anchor points, providing super effective relief from the sun and its harmful rays.
Shade sails became popular in the 90s throughout Australia, South Africa and the USA, and are slowly making their way into the UK and Europe. Read on to find out more.
Modern shade cloth has been said to provide up to 96% UV protection, due to the addition of UV inhibitors during the manufacturing process. This ensures the shade cloth remains protective of the sun year after year, and also keeps the cloth itself from becoming weathered too fast.
There are several materials used by shade cloth companies to make the sail, including PVC and canvas. The flexibility of these materials when woven, mean the sails can be anchored at different heights and angles to create visually striking shapes and curves, as seen here.
We all know that a pool is a great value adder for your home, but did you know a shade sail also adds real value, too? Their simple nature, affordability and great looks mean they are the perfect addition to the right area of your home, which can increase the value of your property in the long run.
The simple nature of a shade sail means they can easily be taken down during adverse weather, or for winter. Domestic shade sails also require no planning permission and have no building regulations, further adding to their appeal. However, we highly recommend obtaining the help of a professional, as they have the required experience to know the best way to anchor the sail, and will apply the correct tension in order for the sail to retain its correct shape, while still being able to absorb the loads created by gusts of wind.
Hopefully we have inspired you to consider the option of an easy, affordable, and stylish shade sail for your home, to have you entertaining guests in comfort as soon as spring rolls around.
