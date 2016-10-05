The Perfect Flat in 70m²

Is it possible to have a mind-blowing home that has everything you need within a 70m² area? Before reading this article, you might have legitimately said no, but we think we're about to convince you that it is indeed possible. And, more than that, it can be brilliant!
Lacking absolutely nothing in terms of home comforts, this home design was clearly crafted by a team of architects that knew how to get the best value from small living areas, without negating on style.
Come with us now as we show that small really can be beautiful!
What can you do with a super narrow corridor area in a tiny flat? Turn it into a breathtaking kitchen, of course!
Small and compact but perfectly usable and more than fit for purpose, we love how a single lean countertop provides everything necessary, whilst the neutral colour scheme is perfect for not shrinking the area.
You really can't use too much white when you're attempting to make a small home feel bigger. So, don't you love this commitment to the cause, with the telephone and wall clock following suit?
Even more impressive is the subtle wall recess for the phone itself. Talk about making the room as streamlined as possible!
We all know that the secret to making a small home more functional is to build storage into the walls and we adore this example of that technique in practice.
Essentially taking up the entire wall, these shelves offer an easy and attractive way to display belongings without making the room feel cluttered or too enclosed.
So often we see a small home having to make do with out a dining table but, thanks to a clever layout and bijou furniture, that's not the case here.
Tucked into a corner that otherwise could have been a little neglected, the white table and chairs set almost disappears into the wall, helping to make the room feel as large as possible.
This bathroom looks enormous at first glance, then you realise it's the clever use of a large, plain mirror that essentially doubles the size of the space. Sneaky!
This is by no means a tiny room though so, for a little relaxing luxury, you can't go wrong by jumping in the shower. We see candles are already in place for just that purpose.
Trying to understand how rooms relate to each other can be difficult but with this plan, you can get a feel for how well everything flows.
You can even see that there are two bedrooms, which is incredible given the tiny footprint of this flat.
