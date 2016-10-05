The Perfect Flat in 70m²

Is it possible to have a mind-blowing home that has everything you need within a 70m² area? Before reading this article, you might have legitimately said no, but we think we're about to convince you that it is indeed possible. And, more than that, it can be brilliant!

Lacking absolutely nothing in terms of home comforts, this home design was clearly crafted by a team of architects that knew how to get the best value from small living areas, without negating on style.

Come with us now as we show that small really can be beautiful!