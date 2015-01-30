Minimal home designs

If you are as much of a fan of a minimalism as we are, it will come as no surprise to you that minimalism can be a part of every facet of our lives, and our homes. There are many benefits of minimalism, some of which may not seem too obvious at first. The visual impact of a minimal home comes from the minimal amount of decorative elements, rather than their overuse.
To get a better idea of what a minimal home is all about, take a look below to see how every part of the home can work perfectly when dressed in minimal.
Once upon a time, it was the desire of every pool owner to have beautifully landscaped gardens surrounding their pool, often overshadowing the pool itself. This pool, however, has followed the minimal design of the home, opting for the beautiful blue hue of the water to be the focal point. Designed by the London Swimming Pool Company, nothing more is needed, other than the white concrete tiles and wall that frame the stunning colour of the water, to perfectly embrace minimalism in an outdoor environment.
The bedroom is another corner of the home ideal for a minimalistic approach. With often such hectic schedules, a calming and relaxing environment is needed to put us to rest. Imagine trying to fall asleep in a room full of clutter and bright colours. All that is needed here are white walls, with matching clean white sheets, for the perfect place to rest up for a new day.
Neutral tones reign supreme throughout any minimal space, and this bathroom is no exception. Offering a bright and airy space to wash and prepare ourselves, the large windows and mirrors maximise the intake of natural light. Notice the fireplace under the mirror; it makes us wonder whether this bathroom was once a living room, or if the fireplace is a new addition?
A clutter free kitchen in neutral tones also makes perfect sense, helping to notice all the dirty bits left after cooking, so they can be easily tidied up. We love the indirect lighting hidden above and below the cupboards above the bench. The soft lighting perfectly matches the soft and calming timber tones of the floorboard and cupboards below the benchtop.
When a home is surrounded by natural beauty, why shut it out? Here, large floor-to-ceiling windows let the landscape surrounding this home by OMI Architects be the focus of this room, in leiu of decorations. Just imagine waking up in this home on a sunny spring morning!
