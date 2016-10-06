8 small kitchens that are full of charm

You know that we don't see size as an issue here at homify, so when it comes to small kitchens, we know they can still be utterly beautiful and full of charm, just like their larger counterparts.
This is often thanks to amazingly talented kitchen planners identifying the potential for stylish additions, brave colour schemes and clever multifunctional furniture and we love the results.
If you aren't convinced that a small kitchen can be a big asset, take a look at these lovely examples and prepare to have your mind changed!
These dark wood cabinet fronts don't shrink the space at all and, with a fun mosaic splashback in place, an otherwise neutral scheme looks more cheerful and considered.
The myth that you can't use dark colours in a small room needs to disappear and this tiny kitchen is doing its best to help!
The black and red looks amazing, whilst the integral breakfast bar is such a clever touch that takes up no space at all.
Using the worktop cleverly in this tiny kitchen means that essential appliances are easy to access but the space doesn't feel cluttered at all.
The stainless fridge and light walls keep as much airiness in place as possible.
The colour combinations in this small kitchen are fantastic, nostalgic and really homely, don't you think?
Pale wood with a grey countertop looks lovely, while the warmth of terracotta floor tiles ads real charm.You don't even pay attention to the dimensions of the space!
This small kitchen has been effortlessly extended with a simple wooden breakfast bar.
We also really like the fancy tiles, which make no apologies for a small space, instead celebrating how pretty it looks.
The power and flexibility of adaptation are useful qualities when it comes to decorating or furnishing a small space.
Tricky corners can sometimes present difficulties when choosing furniture pieces for small rooms, but this smart and functional fitted kitchen proves that you can make the most of a few metres!
A monochrome kitchen is a natural choice for a smaller space (as is a slim worktop), but what we're really enjoying here is the brazen use of bright red as an accent colour.
We're not sure how it works, but it almost seems to make the room look bigger.
Black cabinets and a marble worktop might sound far too opulent for a small kitchen, but just look how stunning it looks. Talk about small being mighty!
The mug shelf is a nice touch too, perfectly breaking up the solid chunks of black.
