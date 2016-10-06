8 small kitchens that are full of charm

You know that we don't see size as an issue here at homify, so when it comes to small kitchens, we know they can still be utterly beautiful and full of charm, just like their larger counterparts.

This is often thanks to amazingly talented kitchen planners identifying the potential for stylish additions, brave colour schemes and clever multifunctional furniture and we love the results.

If you aren't convinced that a small kitchen can be a big asset, take a look at these lovely examples and prepare to have your mind changed!