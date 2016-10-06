Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 easy (and cheap as chips) upgrades for your patio

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Knowing how you can add a little personality and zing to your patio isn't always easy. Throw a tight budget into the mix as well and it's going to be all the more tough.

With that in mind, we had a look around at what landscape architects have been doing with people's terraces to see if we could find any cheap and easy ideas. And wouldn't you know it, we did! 

Take a look at these brilliant suggestions and see which you might fancy trying out this weekend. You'll only need a few hours and it could make your garden the envy of the neighbours.

1. A simple fire pit will look so stylish and keep you warm. Double bonus!

Small city garden After 2 homify
homify

Small city garden After 2

homify
homify
homify

2. Spotlights are simple to install and so impactful. Use them to light particularly pretty plants

A Roof Garden, Chelsea, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A Roof Garden, Chelsea

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

3. The ultimate in easy patio upgrades, a pot of brightly coloured flowers on your table will always look gorgeous

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

4. If you already have some seating on your patio, adding some eye-catching cushions will instantly liven up the scene

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Large planters can be painted in a matter of minutes and the impact will be instant

Vibrant Roof Terrace Yorkshire Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Yorkshire Gardens

Vibrant Roof Terrace

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

6. Start training climbers up a fence panel to add some luscious greenery

Fulham House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Frost Architects Ltd

Fulham House

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Give some furniture a lick of paint to brighten the set up. You don't even need to paint everything, as you can just do the chairs

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Romantic lantern lighting is as easy as pie. Add a candle and away you go!

Roof terrace 2, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Balcony, veranda & terrace
Paul Newman Landscapes

Roof terrace 2

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

9. Paint some of your decking to make a really stylish outdoor area. We love this half natural, half black look

London Bridge, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Urban Roof Gardens

London Bridge, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

10. Plant some borders with good ground-covering shrubs. They'll grow quickly and look gorgeous in spring

​Garden Terrace at Newton Road House in the evening. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Garden Terrace at Newton Road House in the evening.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

11. A simple lean-to patio cover will add all-weather usability to your garden

Patio Canopy Living Space Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Living Space

Patio Canopy

Living Space
Living Space
Living Space

12. Privacy screens on your patio might sound a little weird but they'll simply make the area feel cosy and boxed in. Perfect for evening socialising!

London Bridge, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Urban Roof Gardens

London Bridge, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

13. What can be simpler than popping some sun loungers on your patio? Instant luxury and no effort required

4 Springs Lane, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Robert Gurney Architect

4 Springs Lane

Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect

14. Here's one for all the party animals. Create a bar from a window that meets your patio! All you need is some worktop and a few stools

Coeur D'Alene Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Coeur D'Alene Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

For more outdoors inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Clever Garden Ideas You've (Probably) Never Tried.

8 small kitchens that are full of charm
Which of these simple ideas are you eager to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks