14 easy (and cheap as chips) upgrades for your patio

Knowing how you can add a little personality and zing to your patio isn't always easy. Throw a tight budget into the mix as well and it's going to be all the more tough.

With that in mind, we had a look around at what landscape architects have been doing with people's terraces to see if we could find any cheap and easy ideas. And wouldn't you know it, we did!

Take a look at these brilliant suggestions and see which you might fancy trying out this weekend. You'll only need a few hours and it could make your garden the envy of the neighbours.