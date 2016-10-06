No Man's Land Turns Terrific Terrace

Knowing how to landscape a garden space can be a really draining endeavour. Hence, so many of us simply employ the services of an amazing landscaper.

Today, we're taking a look at a wonderfully modern home that instead of revelling in stunning surroundings, was left to wallow in weeds and mud until a breathtaking terrace was designed and installed. Wrapping around the house itself, and with a cut-out flower bed in the centre, the impact of this wooden wonder is undeniable.

Come take a look and see if this might be the answer to your dull garden problem!