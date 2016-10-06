15 sensational small hallway ideas you can copy

Small hallways can be chock full of style and beautiful features. However, if you're a little unsure how much effort you want to put into a transitional area, just take a look at these wonderful examples we've found.
Interior designers know the value of having a heavenly hallway so, think about the rest of your home design and the aesthetic you've aligned with, then plan your small hallway revamp with confidence!
For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 Outstanding Hallway Ideas That Make An Impression.
Our favourite hallway decor ideas are functional as well as stylish. Putting a small bench to the side to cover shoes is doubly functional — you can also use it as a seat to put on shoes, as a throwaway spot when you walk in the door, or as a storage unit. Adding hangers above, you can hang coats in the hallway. For a small home, it's nice to declutter, but sometimes we do need spaces to put our things and you can do this neatly in the hallway!
If you feel that there is too much clutter, decide what you can remove from the hallway, then think of what storage space or wall shelving/hangers you can add.
If you're looking for hallway inspiration or simply more hallway ideas, then check out these flooring ideas.