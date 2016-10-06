15 sensational small hallway ideas you can copy

Our favourite hallway decor ideas are functional as well as stylish. Putting a small bench to the side to cover shoes is doubly functional — you can also use it as a seat to put on shoes, as a throwaway spot when you walk in the door, or as a storage unit. Adding hangers above, you can hang coats in the hallway. For a small home, it's nice to declutter, but sometimes we do need spaces to put our things and you can do this neatly in the hallway!





If you feel that there is too much clutter, decide what you can remove from the hallway, then think of what storage space or wall shelving/hangers you can add.





