15 sensational small hallway ideas you can copy

press profile homify
Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Small hallways can be chock full of style and beautiful features. However, if you're a little unsure how much effort you want to put into a transitional area, just take a look at these wonderful examples we've found.

Interior designers know the value of having a heavenly hallway so, think about the rest of your home design and the aesthetic you've aligned with, then plan your small hallway revamp with confidence!

1. Feature lighting and modern art really make a dull space come alive!

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

2. Small hallways can still play home to furniture with a big personality

Espacios ARCA, Marmoles ARCA Marmoles ARCA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Marmoles ARCA

Marmoles ARCA
Marmoles ARCA
Marmoles ARCA

3. Bold colours won't shrink your space. They'll make it look absolutely amazing

Mucor, MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L. MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L. Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.

MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.
MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.
MUEBLES MUCOR, S.L.

4. Now, that's different! An indoor garden as a hallway? Sign us up

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. To enjoy a calmer welcome home, a Zen hallway could be just the ticket

Скандинавский лофт, Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB

Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB
Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB
Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB

6. We don't mind embracing a little Scandi styling if this is how our hallway could look

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

7. Is this a house or an art gallery? What a totally mind-blowing hallway and all thanks to some paint and funky art

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves Black
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

8. Industrial styling hits all the right notes and this hallway is so New York chic

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

9. Minimalism is always a great bet for small areas and this hallway puts it to good use

Neubau Einfamilienhaus mit Garage in Erkelenz, Architekturbüro J. + J. Viethen Architekturbüro J. + J. Viethen Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Architekturbüro J. + J. Viethen

Architekturbüro J. + J. Viethen
Architekturbüro J. + J. Viethen
Architekturbüro J. + J. Viethen

10. Well, hello cute, rustic styling! What a homely and pretty hallway, courtesy of some carefully chosen textiles

Franklin Carmine Hall Runner Roger Oates Design Roger Oates Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roger Oates Design

Franklin Carmine Hall Runner

Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design

11. Pow! Bold colour and opulent wall décor have created a regal hallway in a small space

Walkthrough Room homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

Walkthrough Room

homify
homify
homify

12. Simple, chic and totally personal, what more do you really need than a bench and a runner?

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

13. Well, this is the best of British hallways! Timeless, welcoming and with just enough personality (thanks to the stair runner)

Fitzroy Black Roger Oates Design Roger Oates Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Roger Oates Design

Fitzroy Black

Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design
Roger Oates Design

14. Who said you can't have clutter in a small space? If you like messy, eclectic styling, you go for it. Even in your small hallway!

Bangalô 3 irmãos - Praia de Tamandaré/PE, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

15. This rustic hallway has everything you could need, including a natural stone wall!

Landloft Stuttgart, CIP Architekten Ingenieure CIP Architekten Ingenieure Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
CIP Architekten Ingenieure

CIP Architekten Ingenieure
CIP Architekten Ingenieure
CIP Architekten Ingenieure

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 Outstanding Hallway Ideas That Make An Impression.

And don't forget this tip for small hallways…

Entry Mudroom ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs White
ZeroEnergy Design

Entry Mudroom

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Our favourite hallway decor ideas are functional as well as stylish. Putting a small bench to the side to cover shoes is doubly functional — you can also use it as a seat to put on shoes, as a throwaway spot when you walk in the door, or as a storage unit. Adding hangers above, you can hang coats in the hallway. For a small home, it's nice to declutter, but sometimes we do need spaces to put our things and you can do this neatly in the hallway!


If you feel that there is too much clutter, decide what you can remove from the hallway, then think of what storage space or wall shelving/hangers you can add.


If you're looking for hallway inspiration or simply more hallway ideas, then check out these flooring ideas.



Beautiful home for a low cost
Which of these styles would work best in your home?

