Use your star sign to choose a home

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Before you roll your eyes and declare star signs to all be a load of hocus-pocus, take a look at this Ideabook and see if perhaps what we think would be your ideal house is actually accurate.

We're not saying that we will get it right all the time, or even that we totally subscribe to these notions, but it is interesting to see which home styles are attributed to which groups of people.

You never know, you might fancy having an architect commission you something totally zodiac-aligned because, after all, it is written in the stars!

1. Aquarius: You need a home that's filled with as much light as possible, so it's all about the glazing!

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

2. Sagittarius: You value your privacy and have a modest streak, so a detached cabin could be perfect

Haus B, JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern houses
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

3. Pisces: You're an adventurous lot so an unusual, secluded house that needs work is right up your street

Ready-for-Photo Home Staging Anwesen am Meer, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Classic style houses
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

4. Cancer: We think a colonial or traditionally American style of house will suit your nostalgic nature

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

5. Gemini: You love both glitz and modesty, so a glossy, minimalist one-storey build is ideal

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Garden Pool
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

6. Scorpio: You love being fashionable so a contemporary prefab is just right for you

One Roof House, mlnp architects mlnp architects Modern houses
mlnp architects

mlnp architects
mlnp architects
mlnp architects

7. Virgo: You love a little history and grandeur, so a heritage home, such as a farm estate, would be great!

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

8. Capricorn: Strong, large and structurally simple will really appeal to your steadfast nature

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos ATV Arquitectos Modern houses
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

9. Libra: You love function to co-exist with beauty so an Art Nouveau new build would be lovely

Neubau Einfamilienhais mit Atlier am Hofnerbach, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Modern houses
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

10. Aries: Your family and pets come first, so a large funky house is perfect!

Blue windows, 국민대학교 국민대학교 Country style houses
국민대학교

국민대학교
국민대학교
국민대학교

11. Taurus: An unabashed love of luxury makes a private oasis home the right choice

External Photo Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses
Jenny Mills Architects

External Photo

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

12. Leo: You ned to be master of all you survey, so a detached house with a view is the only choice for you!

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

For more zodiac-related fun, take a look at this Ideabook: Using Star Signs To Solve Your Bedroom Design Question.

Did we get it right or wrong for you?

