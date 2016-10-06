Use your star sign to choose a home

Before you roll your eyes and declare star signs to all be a load of hocus-pocus, take a look at this Ideabook and see if perhaps what we think would be your ideal house is actually accurate.

We're not saying that we will get it right all the time, or even that we totally subscribe to these notions, but it is interesting to see which home styles are attributed to which groups of people.

You never know, you might fancy having an architect commission you something totally zodiac-aligned because, after all, it is written in the stars!