Family Home of Al Fresco Fun

An interplay of interior and exterior elements gives spatial drama and delight to this home by Halma Architects. This highly-regarded project has set a benchmark for modern living, boasting plenty of character and charm throughout its two levels.
You'll soon discover how the owners and their interiors designers have curated the light-filled and characterful interiors, however, the highlight for us was the detached terrace that is to be found in the far reaches of the back garden.
Scroll down to discover it all!
This home fits perfectly within its context, with the rendered frontage forming an iconic scene on the street. The façade has been given a classic white coating, which highlights the traditional pitched shape that we all adore.
Next to the main building is a generous garage that keeps the owner's cars and other stored items covered and safe at night.
When it comes to architecture, the aesthetics are just one of the many aspects an architect must consider. A genuine draw card of this house is the entertaining area created at the rear. See how this multifunctional space links the home's communal living areas to the broader outdoor space and lush garden beyond.
The grassy area, complete with flowering plants, make this a perfect space for a family who love the outdoors. It's easy to imagine little ones running around and playing here without a care in the world.
This image highlights the strengths of this home's interior scheme. No matter how dark and gloomy it is outside, the interiors always seem to be so very bright and fresh. White washed walls are enhanced by the abundance of light that comes streaming in through the huge windows.
The positive impact this lounge has on those dwelling within cannot be understated and is the reason why one will always find the family spending time here.
Within close proximity to the lounge and dining room is this fitted kitchen, which has been tailor-designed. This modern cooking space hosts all the necessary features that one would expect. What's immediately obvious to us is the amount of storage that's able to be utilised. With plenty of shelves and cupboards lining the walls and within the island bench, the owners will never run out of space.
What also stands out to us is the inspired choice of timber that graces the various cabinets. The soft tones of the wood effortlessly complement the black and white colour scheme.
Unassuming and hidden from the main living areas, a second living room is to be found further inside. Accessed by sliding door, the room flaunts décor that is very much inspired by modern interior design.
The subtlety of the monochrome colour scheme is juxtaposed by the unique forms and shapes of the furniture.
At the conclusion of our tour, we find ourselves at the far reaches of the garden where there is one last surprise to be discovered. A detached timber terrace has been installed to provide a new dimension to this property.
This really is a perfect setting for the family who love to spend time here to unwind and gather within nature. Having a terrace garden luncheon is one of the wonderful moments this family is able to enjoy here.
