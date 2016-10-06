Your browser is out-of-date.

21 smarty pants kitchen tricks no-one ever told you

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
So, you called in the kitchen planners and had the bespoke kitchen of your dreams installed, but how do you now guarantee that you're getting the most from it? 

By finding some amazing and wickedly clever food prep tips, of course! And we're here to provide you with some absolute corkers. 

Some of these are absolutely genius so, if you're looking for ways to enjoy using your kitchen more, read on!

1. Don't struggle with your baking any longer by grating your butter when it's super cold

2. If you drop shell in your cooking, use the main half of your eggshell to scoop it up

3. Freeze ice pops vertically to make them easier to cut open and eat

4. Put an egg in a glass of water to test its freshness. If it floats, throw it away

5. Freeze leftover pasta sauce in ice cube trays. It's great for quick dinners!

6. Smash your garlic under a plate, shake in a Tupperware tub to remove the casing and use. No more messy crusher

7. Re-heat pasta in a doughnut shape on your plate as this will heat it more evenly

8. Place a wet paper towel under a cutting board to stop it moving

9. Cut watermelon into cubes rather than slices to minimise wastage and make it easier to eat

10. Use your pizza wheel for more food items, such as pies, waffles and pancakes

11. Put ice cream tubs in a zip-lock bag before freezing, This will keep the contents soft enough top serve but still really cold

12. Add a paper towel to the top of a salad bowl to make it stay fresh for up to a week

13. Stick lolly sticks straight into yoghurt pots (through the lid) and freeze to make easy ice cream substitutes!

14. Using unscented floss to cut food is great. Especially for cheese and cake

15. De-stone cherries the easy way by placing them on a bottle neck and using a chopstick to pop the pits into the bottle below

16. Roll your citrus fruits on a worktop and apply gentle pressure with your palm to free up more juice

17. If you run out of muffin cases, simply use folded up parchment paper

18. Chill wine with frozen grapes to avoid watering it down

19. Pop hot chicken breasts into your Kitchen Aid mixer to shred them easily

20. Use a teaspoon, instead of a potato peeler, to peel ginger. The blunt edge works a treat

21. Place a wooden spoon on top of a pan to stop it boiling over

For more clever home hints and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Must-Read (And Must-Try) Home Cleaning Tips.

Has you heard any of these before?

