A Family Home You'll Wish Was Yours

The standard expected of a modern dwelling has certainly increased in recent times. Both renters and buyers are looking beyond the size or aesthetics of a home as focus now leans towards sustainable building practices and the environment, which are becoming more valued.
As you will soon discover, architects from the UK and mainland Europe are pushing the standard of houses higher and higher. In this Ideabook, we focus on a project from one of Austria's most respected architecture firms who are leading this push.
Let's begin!
Thoma Holz are well-known for their eco-friendly builds, with their newest creation being no exception to the rule.
Architecturally, this house is certainly one that is difficult to categorise since influences from minimalist, classic and modern design are all detectable. Dressing the structure in an iconic fashion are the countless wooden panels, which pair nicely with its rural context.
Adding further natural appeal to the scene was the decision to allow the surrounding grass to grow wild and untamed.
Sustainability was at the forefront of this build and was something that both the architects and their client were passionate about. After receiving the design brief, the team at Thoma Holz were surprised by the commitment and determination of their client for their home to be as sustainable as they could afford.
The signs of this home's sustainability is more than obvious from the exterior. Covering the entirety of the roof are rows of solar panels. Although they haven't quite achieved it yet, the owners are targeting total reliance upon their clean energy source.
The interiors are characterised by just one material. To the surprise of many (us included) the architects have selected wood as the main material for every room of the home. Different wood types cover all of the walls, floors and ceiling.
Pictured is the open plan living room,which acts as the main communal hub where the family relaxes and hangs out. This is a warm and cosy space that anyone would feel comfortable in. A timber bench, complete with storage space underneath, has been designed as a casual reading space with one able to enjoy a book right beside the window.
The various types of timber used for this project have all been sourced from a sustainable forest from the region.
The amount of timber required for the build was considerable, however, the architects are adamant that their choices will last a lifetime.
The standard of craftsmanship in this project should not be understated. Due to the nature of the build, the carpenters were on site pretty much from day one, with many lasting the duration of the project.
One of the special achievements was the staircase, which links the living room to the sleeping area. Our close up perspective shows the level of detail and difficulty of the creation.
The main bathroom found upstairs provides a wonderful way to conclude our tour. Replacing timber are the serene and calming bathroom tiles, which bring a whole new dynamic to the home.
You'll notice that there is still timber present inside this room, which is usually a big
no-no for most people. However, the timber selected for this bathroom is similar to that used in European saunas and spas, so there is absolutely no chance of damage due to moisture.
