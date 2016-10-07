Your browser is out-of-date.

16 garden rooms your neighbours would want to copy

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Whether you fancy a conservatory-style garden room or a detached outbuilding in your outdoor space, we are so on board with the idea of having a wonderful location to enjoy your own private vista. 

An added bonus is that with a garden room, you can still enjoy, and be connected to, the outdoors even if it rains or turns a little chilly which, as we all know, is a given here in the UK!

Take a look at some of our favourite designs and then think about giving your landscape architect a call to find out what they think will work for you. 

1. Less of a garden room and more of a fabulous annex, we love the dark wood and glazing combination

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

2. Who wants to be the same as everyone else? Well, you wouldn't be if you opted for a fun cabin in your garden

Downland Shepherd Hut Downland Shepherd Huts Modern garage/shed
Downland Shepherd Huts

Downland Shepherd Hut

Downland Shepherd Huts
Downland Shepherd Huts
Downland Shepherd Huts

3. This garden room is so huge it's home to a new kitchen!

Large Kitchen Conservatory Vale Garden Houses Modern conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Large Kitchen Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

4. A perfect little spot for enjoying the view and some quiet time, we love this orangery-inspired design

Orangery lounge extension homify Modern conservatory
homify

Orangery lounge extension

homify
homify
homify

5. What would you really call this? It's incredible and almost negates the need for an actual garden

Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension Maxlight Modern conservatory
Maxlight

Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

6. What a way to mix modernity with a heritage home. A gorgeous, semi-traditional garden room

Le Pres de Bas, CCD Architects CCD Architects Classic style conservatory
CCD Architects

Le Pres de Bas

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

7. Not only does this garden room look out onto greenery, it's home to a lot as well (that floor is also divine)

Wooden Conservatory Westbury Garden Rooms Classic style conservatory Wood Green
Westbury Garden Rooms

Wooden Conservatory

Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms

8. A perfectly designed little addition to a lovely house, this garden room blends right in

Garden Room Westbury Garden Rooms Classic style conservatory
Westbury Garden Rooms

Garden Room

Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms
Westbury Garden Rooms

9. Another weird and wonderful suggestion but what a fun garden space!

homify Scandinavian style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Who wouldn't love a garden room that doubles up as a home gym? We might not use it as much as intended, but it would be amazing

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A little Copacabana feel never goes amiss. This one is a party hub!

Pergolas, Biossun Biossun Modern garden
Biossun

Biossun
Biossun
Biossun

12. Ssssh! This garden room is designed to be a wonderfully secluded secret

Summer House, Blackheath, Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects Modern living room
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

Summer House, Blackheath

Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

13. Small but perfectly functional, this gazebo with a roof is a charming little garden room built on a budget

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. There might not be any doors but there is an all-weather garden room that we think is charming

Villa, GRNT3D GRNT3D Classic style garden
GRNT3D

GRNT3D
GRNT3D
GRNT3D

15. Well, who hasn't always fancied an outdoor games/garden room? We do now we know they exist

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

16. Do you really need walls to create a garden room? We don't think so, but we're saying that because we love this one so much!

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

For a little more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 Cheap But Effective (And Stylish) Garden Fencing Ideas.

Which style would look a treat in your garden?

