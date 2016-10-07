Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ways to use wood on your walls (so they look fab)

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
There's no denying that wood is one of nature's most stunning materials and that's exactly why so many of you are looking for fabulous ways to use it in your home design.

Interior designers have certainly taken notice of this trend and we're therefore seeing more and more walls being given the wood treatment, in a variety of styles. We've found some of the best and brought them together to show and inspire you today.

Why not take a look and think about adding a feature wall with a difference to your home?

1. What a delightful way to spruce up a hallway. Offset horizontal cladding is amazing!

Projeto VR 01, HAUS HAUS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
2. Now, that's a stylish way to add wood to a kitchen. So much more interesting than square doors

Varios, Talium madera y metal Talium madera y metal Classic style kitchen
3. Scandi chic never looked so lovely. Walls and ceiling? Why not? It doesn't even look too much

Wenge Oak Silk Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Wenge Oak Silk

4. Ultra-luxe dark hardwood makes for the pick of the pops when a striking wall is what you're after

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
5. Don't forget about the outside of your home! Half cladding makes a lovely (but not over the top) aesthetic come to life

Casa en Paracuellos del Jarama, Canexel Canexel Classic style houses
6. We've never thought about a wooden television wall as cutting edge design, but you can build storage in too!

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
7. You don't have to keep your wooden walls plain. Inlaid designs are a real possibility and beautiful

Restaurante Mundo Verde Unicentro 2015, NI.MA. Productos en madera NI.MA. Productos en madera Office spaces & stores
8. When you need more shelving but don't want to lose a stunning wall, wood is going to be your best friend. Look at those niches!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
9. You can't have too much of a good thing, so this all-wood kitchen blows us away with its golden tones

casa atahualpa, Madera y vidrio Madera y vidrio HouseholdAccessories & decoration
10. This skinny cladding is so gorgeous we'd want it inside as well!

larch cladding design storey Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
larch cladding

11. A little shabby chic styling is easy to embrace with whitewashed wood planks up on the wall

Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
Furniture Collection

12. For a room divide with a difference, this wooden tile screen is utter perfection

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor Royal Family _ design labor Office spaces & stores
13. Simple and striking, smooth, dark wood planks are a lovely wall finish

Bellevue -This Weber, very wood very wood Living roomStools & chairs
14. For a more colonial feel, painted wood panelling works exceptionally well

Romantic Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti country bedroom
Romantic Bedroom

15. Bright colour and a rough sawn texture makes this wall perfect for a Scandinavian feel

Aquamarine Boards Pixers Scandinavian style living room Blue aquamarine,wall mural,scandinavian,wood,wallpaper
Aquamarine Boards

For more wall coverings that you'll love, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Wall Finishes That'll Give Your Bathroom Zing!

Are feeling tempted to use wood on your walls?

