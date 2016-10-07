15 ways to use wood on your walls (so they look fab)

There's no denying that wood is one of nature's most stunning materials and that's exactly why so many of you are looking for fabulous ways to use it in your home design.

Interior designers have certainly taken notice of this trend and we're therefore seeing more and more walls being given the wood treatment, in a variety of styles. We've found some of the best and brought them together to show and inspire you today.

Why not take a look and think about adding a feature wall with a difference to your home?