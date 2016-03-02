Your browser is out-of-date.

45 cabinets you can copy for a more practical kitchen

press profile homify
Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Classic style kitchen
So you’re looking for some exciting ideas to add an interesting effect to your kitchen? Well, in this jam-packed homify feature there are 45 fantastic kitchen cabinet ideas to suit your cooking space, whether it’s rustic and authentic in style or something more modern and minimalist. Whether your kitchen is small and compact, part of an open-plan living space and in need of some stunning storage, or even if it's spacious and perfectly planned, we’ve included ideas to inspire you with décor tips and tricks from expert kitchen designers.

An ideal kitchen needs to be clean, cosy and uncluttered, while also being practical and functional. So carefully consider a colour scheme, décor and appliances and well as the best layout to get the most of your kitchen storage before you begin. The cabinets house everything from crockery, cutlery, appliances, groceries and even extra items that you may not have space for in your home, which is why built-in cupboards are the best choice.

Although the traditional colour scheme of a kitchen includes white and a more neutral colour palette, more and more homeowners are opting for their favourite vibrant shade as the colour choice for their cooking area, so why not go for a stunning red or striking blue for those cabinets and create something unique and quirky? There’s no reason why your colour choice needs to be the standard options seen in the catalogue when bespoke kitchen cupboards can be a reflection of your personality. Or, if you don’t consider yourself daring enough for a dramatic colour, accent colours are a popular style alternative for a sophisticated and contemporary space.

Let's take a look at some options!

1. Simple and subtle

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

2. Wonderful wood

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

3. Classic Shaker

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura
Cria Arquitetura

4. Marvellous mint

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

5. Sleek white

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

6. With integral handles

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

7. Hidden storage

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

8. Rustic and upcycled

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

9. Inset and bespoke

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

10. Citrus coloured!

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

11. Grey and gorgeous

Apartamento Pinheiros, Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura
Laranja Lima Arquitetura

12. Traditionally styled

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

13. Basic and beautiful

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

14. Stain-free and stunning

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

15. Perfectly camouflaged

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

16. Skinny and sleek

ARL, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

17. Bold in blue

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. A little gothic

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Complementary colours

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

20. All-wood everything

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所
shu建築設計事務所

21. Gorgeous in green

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

22. Shabby chic

Cocinas Gamahogar , Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

23. Awesome orange

OPEN HOUSE | MELINA ROMANO, Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina
Casa de Valentina

24. Ultra-minimalist

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Organic and functional

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

26. Two-tone

Apartamento Santana, Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores
Veridiana França Arquitetura de Interiores

27. Classic French navy

Apartamento jovem e descolado no bairro da Mooca, Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores
Márcio Campos Arquitetura + Interiores

28. Shallow and smooth

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

29. Perfect for organisation

Bespoke oak larder homify
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

30. Juxtaposed with vintage

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

31. Hidden drawers

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa
De Rosee Sa

32. Modern handles

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

33. Jewel coloured

Kitchen Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Kitchen

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

34. Matched to dining furniture

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

35. Totally unique and custom

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

36. No cupboards, just drawers

CASA MP, Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura
Mutabile Arquitetura

37. Outrageous in olive

Residência TF, ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura
ÓBVIO: escritório de arquitetura

38. Stripped back Shaker

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

39. Soft close and subtle

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

40. Full height and width

Cocina con isla, Trestrastos
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

41. Hand-painted and heavenly

N1 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

N1 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

42. Silver shimmer

MOEMA BR, Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

43. Rounded and unusual

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

44. The power of lime

Cocina y pantry en Design House en DWM, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

45. Lovingly lit

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Kitchen must haves for 2017 (you'll know 'em first).

​Striking styles for your small hallway
Which style did you find most inspiring for your home?

