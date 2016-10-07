Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 showers to wash that stress right out of your hair

press profile homify press profile homify
Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Industrial style bathroom Glass Green
Loading admin actions …

It's not true that you're either a bath or shower person. You can, in fact, be both. So, if you've long thought that showers weren't for you because they aren't relaxing enough, banish that thought and enjoy looking at the following sumptuously beautiful units that will wash all your stresses away in seconds!

Once you've found a style you love, get your bathroom designer on board to create you the perfect installation for your bathroom design, then simply sit back and enjoy…  

1. Hidden away behind an invisible screen but ready for action, this is ideal for families and pared back styling

homify BathroomDecoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Simple, proportional and décor-attuned means that you don't need more than a single person enclosure

Apartamento colorido - Moema, São Paulo, Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo Modern bathroom
Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo

Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo

3. Well, that's going all out with your shower and then some! Look at those tiles and the wooden drying area

Fazenda Santo Antônio do Leite, Mario Caetano e Eliane Pinheiro Mario Caetano e Eliane Pinheiro Country style bathroom
Mario Caetano e Eliane Pinheiro

Mario Caetano e Eliane Pinheiro
Mario Caetano e Eliane Pinheiro
Mario Caetano e Eliane Pinheiro

4. A little colour therapy could benefit us all in the morning, so what a way to combine healthy functions

Superattico con vista sul centro città a Milano, Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura - Industrial style bathroom Glass Green
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—

Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -
Archidromo—Circuito di Architettura—
Archidromo - Circuito di Architettura -

5. Put those awkward corners to good use as a shower and enjoy experimenting with trendy wall materials. Concrete, anyone?

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathroom
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

6. If you have little ones, a big shower is a good idea as you'll rarely manage to be on your own in there anyway

Residência Jardim do Sol - II, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern bathroom
INOVA Arquitetura

INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Jazz up a shower unit by adding gorgeous tiles and making a proper feature of it

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern bathroom
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

8. When you can't actually shower in nature, you can recreate the look. Green walls and pebbles are just the ticket!

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

9. Don't share the stream, simply get a double shower installed and enjoy time-efficiency as well as a little extra intimacy

purity, Talsee Talsee Modern bathroom
Talsee

Talsee
Talsee
Talsee

10. If modern styling is your weakness, you'll be amazed at some of the showers out there. Just look at this amazing round unit!

Residenza sul mare, BHC Home experience BHC Home experience Modern bathroom Marble White
BHC Home experience

BHC Home experience
BHC Home experience
BHC Home experience

For more brilliant bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Wall Finishes That'll Give Your Bathroom Zing!

Ready to Live in Home for Under £40k
So, did we turn you onto showers?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks