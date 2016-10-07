Your browser is out-of-date.

13 houses with gorgeous entry paths

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Unless you're enjoying a life of self-imposed hermitude, it's a fair assumption you'll have people visiting your home. If that's the case, you need to ensure they can navigate their way to your front door easily! 

A gorgeous garden path, preferably laid by a professional, will not only make reaching your home a piece of cake, it will also finish your grounds off perfectly, thereby creating a welcoming, attractive aesthetic. 

Take a look at these lovely styles and see if any give you inspiration for your home (then start planning!)…

1. Wooden paving is always beautiful, but with integrated lighting it's astounding!

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
2. A poured concrete path will have longevity and need very little maintenance. You can experiment with shapes too

homify Modern houses
3. Wide steps make perfect front garden paths and we love the finishing touch of lining them with shrubs

Casa Minimalista, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Minimalist houses
4. We always fancied living in a castle so this floating path would make all of our moat dreams come true

homify Modern houses
5. Simple flagstones are a path classic as they're simple to lay and can be used in great volume

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
6. A perfect dark wood path, at the very edge of a boundary, really directs the foot traffic where you want it

Casa Fuerte 16, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist houses
7. If your path will lead up to a pale-toned home, we suggest matching the colour with your path. These step-front lights are lovely!

FF HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Modern houses
8. Be as different as you want to be! This path looks like the Northern lights, all year round

Casa Az, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist houses
9. Slate looks so sleek and sumptuous. Plus, it's easy to work with so adding lights won't be a struggle

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern houses
10. Combining wood and stone to create the perfect path helps denote where certain areas start and end

Casa MT, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern houses
11. Simple concrete floating steps look incredible. They won't be too slippery in the wet either!

Casa Suárez, AParquitectos AParquitectos Country style houses
12. Paving inset into a lawn looks wonderful. Here, we love the matching car path

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern houses
Projeto

13. An all-wood path will feel super organic and warm, but be sure to have a plan in place for wet weather to prevent slippage

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
For more front garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Common Front Garden Mistakes You MUST Avoid.

How have you spruced up your home's path?

