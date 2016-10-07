13 houses with gorgeous entry paths

Unless you're enjoying a life of self-imposed hermitude, it's a fair assumption you'll have people visiting your home. If that's the case, you need to ensure they can navigate their way to your front door easily!

A gorgeous garden path, preferably laid by a professional, will not only make reaching your home a piece of cake, it will also finish your grounds off perfectly, thereby creating a welcoming, attractive aesthetic.

Take a look at these lovely styles and see if any give you inspiration for your home (then start planning!)…