Nature-inspired designs

This mobile orchard by London-based Atmos Studios is a public installation that explores the synergy between man-made design and organic life. Passers-by are welcomed to sit atop the timber roots, make themselves at home, and enjoy the view.

The notion of interconnectivity between cities is one idea that inspired the orchard and its many entwined branches. Without getting too philosophical, the sculpture poses questions about how we interact with our environments—perfectly embodied by the constellation of real apples, refreshed daily, that can be picked and eaten by members of the public!

The mobile orchard is available for hire: doing so helps raise money for the Edible Playgrounds programme, which teaches children the skills to grow and cook healthy, natural food.