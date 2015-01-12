Nostalgic interiors

Want to bring a bit of retro charm to your home, without it looking too over the top? It's more than achievable if you opt for some key vintage-style pieces and pair them up with neutral, contemporary designs. Take a look at this collection of brilliant styles and furnishings to help you create cool without the kitsch.
Smeg fridge: check, chequered floor tiles: check, minimalist furniture: check: This kitchen design from Russian For Fish brings together modern and retro perfectly. The hot pink edging on the chairs is subtle enough to keep things contemporary, as are the table decorations and the sixties style light shade. Choose a mix of modern and retro interiors for a look that is quirky but balanced.
Julian St. Clair takes inspiration from the likes of Warhol and Lichtenstein to create these acrylic canvas pop-art paintings. This piece is a a nod to the anything-goes attitude of fifties advertising campaigns, with other works incorporating French fries and penny sweets to recreate that instantly recognisable Americana style.
This kitchen is a modern take on designs from the days of Beatle-mania and Barbarella. It pulls off a daring lemon-yellow colour scheme by toning it down with fresh, white walls and reflective surfaces.The metallic island is both futuristic and reminiscent of the Space Race obsession of the sixties, but the overall style is an appreciative nod to the period rather than a kitsch re-enactment.
What could be more retro chic than pin-up wallpaper. The designers at Dyer-Smith Frey embrace a fifties theme with a risqué, rebellious edge, choosing a print that wouldn't be out of place in the London Ink tattoo studio.
Lighting designers onetwentywatts take ideas from everything, from Victorian Gothic to Seventies Funk. The company play around with vintage adverts, as well as book covers and movie posters from the twentieth century. A great addition to retrofy your bedroom or living room without breaking the bank.