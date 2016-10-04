A Luxurious Home You Can Afford

Today's project is a real vision of stylish, contemporary living courtesy of HomeKoncept Architects. This property proves that a home can have 5-star quality without a large amount of space. The key to success lies in a clever floor plan, well-selected furniture and, of course, a few luxury additions where possible.

Measuring just over 150m², the single-level residence feels so light and airy since the communal areas have been designed to be as open plan as possible.

Let's take a look around!