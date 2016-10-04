A Luxurious Home You Can Afford

Today's project is a real vision of stylish, contemporary living courtesy of HomeKoncept Architects. This property proves that a home can have 5-star quality without a large amount of space. The key to success lies in a clever floor plan, well-selected furniture and, of course, a few luxury additions where possible.
Measuring just over 150m², the single-level residence feels so light and airy since the communal areas have been designed to be as open plan as possible.
Let's take a look around!
The architects have carefully considered how the house can be integrated into the environment so as not to disrupt the aesthetics: a colour palette of brown, grey and white reflects the natural surroundings.
The old saying 'first impressions count' hasn't been lost on the architects, and they have taken every effort to ensure this house has wow factor.
Who doesn't dream of having a pool in their back garden? The lucky owners of this home can enjoy a quick dip in a small but pleasant pool whenever the sun is shining.
Whether an evening relaxation session or a few invigorating lengths first thing are on the cards, this addition to the property will certainly get some use.
To the rear and side of the house you can see a sheltered dining area complete with contemporary wicker furniture and a small pine dining table. The positioning of this area couldn't be more perfect, with the pool and sculptured garden providing a beautiful backdrop.
Every detail was taken care of when envisioning this family home, from the larger aspects, such as the raised platforms and decking areas, to the finer points, like the colour contrast between the two types of pebbles used for landscaping.
Inside, the living room oozes elegance and style. Soft fabrics in cool tones of grey, cream and beige create a textured look that is also fresh and contemporary. A sweeping cream rug provides some warmth underfoot and helps to establish a boundary between the spaces in this open plan home.
Behind the seating area, floor-to-ceiling windows frame a beautiful view, bringing the outdoors inside.
Things take an even more modern turn in the dining area. A striking combination of rustic wood with ultra-contemporary white chairs creates a contradiction, yet the two elements also balance each other out well.
Transparent globes of glass add a futuristic touch to this clean and contemporary space, with a perspex breakfast bar continuing the transparent theme.
The white kitchen is a vision of stark modernism but, thanks to the injection of warmth through the wooden panelled dividing wall, it doesn't appear clinical. The reflective floor tiles make the room appear bigger than it actually is, and the large windows running the width of the space keep the interior light and bright.
We can certainly imaging enjoying cooking and socialising in here! And though it might strike you as a nightmare to maintain, bare in mind that all the surfaces are coated and easy to clean.
Here we get a view of the modern, energy-efficient fireplace. Not only is it more convenient, it's also much safer. A sensible choice for a forward-thinking household.
To focus in on individual features, another piece that catches our eye is the elaborate (yet still tasteful) chandelier, which stands out in the context of a minimalist room such as this.
