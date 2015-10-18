Behold the high-tech home!

Folks, unless you've had your head planted sand-ward in recent years (or indeed living under some sort of boulder in the middle of nowhere) it won't come as much surprise to be reminded that we're living in an age of unprecedented technological advancement. The level of connectivity and innovation we're seeing today is propelling our lives into unknown and wonderful directions, imbuing us with new options and fresh ways of seeing, doing and experiencing. It's impacting on every aspect of our existence and at home is one place that we're seeing the changes the most. Behold: the high-tech household!

Today, the art of interior design incorporates so much more than merely traditional aesthetics, materials and structural considerations. We've got new toys to play with, a range of fresh high-tech options at our disposal, and thus, a whole new dimension to work with when putting together the sort of homes we truly love and enjoy spending time in.

Today on homify we're taking a glimpse into the future—and the 'now'—by checking out how technological advances are making an impact on the common home from kitchen accoutrements and lighting to complete, integrated high-tech household constructions. Sure is an exciting time to be alive!