Top 5 posts of the week- renovation projects to small home designs

2014 came and went all too fast, and 2015 is already in full swing. Who could imagine the tragedies that have played out in France already, in the first week of the new year?
On a lighter note, 2015 has started full force here at homify. Already we have seen some amazing projects, and it seems our readers feel they are just as impressive. Read on to see the top 5 posts for the first week of 2015.
In at number 5 this week was our article on serene spaces, and the importance of feeling at ease, and making your a home a space of true relaxation. After all, home is the most important place in the world. To find out how to create your own piece of zen, click here.
With the cost of housing forever on the increase, and people looking to simplify their lives by doing away with all the unnecessary material items we are told we must strive for, the small home movement has taken off in leaps and bounds. To see some examples of smaller homes bursting with creativity and functionality, click here.
2014 was a big year on homify, so we thought it fitting, like any self respecting magazine, to put together a top ten list for the year. Click here to see which projects made the cut.
Number 2 this week was our ideabook on helping you choose your hallway and entrance furniture. First impressions count, so the choices we make for furnishing the entrances and hallways of our home are of utmost importance. To read our tips again, click here.
In at number 1 this week is our ideabook on a before & after project of a dilapidated and almost unlivable apartment in Milan, Italy. This space was in dire need of a complete makeover, from the ceilings, floors and walls, electrics and plumbing-the lot. To see the amazing transformation this apartment underwent to become unrecognisable from the before images, click here.