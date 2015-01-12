Beautiful modern bathrooms

Bathroom designs are often in vogue one day and out again before you've even had your morning shower. No one room in the house is influenced more by fickle fashions and colour fads. Thankfully, we've long said goodbye to olive green bathtubs and outdoor latrines, but these days it's still difficult to know which designs will pay off in the long run, and which ones you'll be tired of as soon as the waterproof paint has dried.

Two things to remember when choosing your bathroom are: what do you like? Forget what's ‘in' and think about the fact that it's you who will be spending the first and last part of your day in that room. Trust your own tastes, but you really are best to avoid salmon-pink 3 piece bathroom suites (we doubt you are that way inclined). Secondly, remember that you're more than likely going to be cleaning this bathroom too, and so cluttered spaces that are difficult to get to are a definite no-no. Free-standing baths, sinks, and even toilets, are a great way to navigate this potential issue, and we at homify think they look pretty good, too! If you're planning on giving your bathroom an overhaul, then check out the tasteful and timeless designs below to get some inspiration.