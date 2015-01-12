Beautiful modern bathrooms

Bathroom designs are often in vogue one day and out again before you've even had your morning shower. No one room in the house is influenced more by fickle fashions and colour fads. Thankfully, we've long said goodbye to olive green bathtubs and outdoor latrines, but these days it's still difficult to know which designs will pay off in the long run, and which ones you'll be tired of as soon as the waterproof paint has dried.
Two things to remember when choosing your bathroom are: what do you like? Forget what's ‘in' and think about the fact that it's you who will be spending the first and last part of your day in that room. Trust your own tastes, but you really are best to avoid salmon-pink 3 piece bathroom suites (we doubt you are that way inclined). Secondly, remember that you're more than likely going to be cleaning this bathroom too, and so cluttered spaces that are difficult to get to are a definite no-no. Free-standing baths, sinks, and even toilets, are a great way to navigate this potential issue, and we at homify think they look pretty good, too! If you're planning on giving your bathroom an overhaul, then check out the tasteful and timeless designs below to get some inspiration.
Mirrored walls in the bathroom are growing in popularity; an easy way to make the room look bigger, and easy to maintain compared to papered or painted walls. This fine quality mirror really takes the bathroom to the next level in terms of design. Check out Mirrorworks if you'd like something similar yourself.
This refurbished bathroom is part of a listed Tudor-Gothic home. The original window design has been carefully preserved to retain the character, but the interior is given a full update and looks sleek and fresh. With spacious bathrooms, bigger tiles are a great option, and decorations also look better if they're on the larger side. Smaller furnishings can make the room seem too ‘busy', so consider the scale like AXN Architecture have done here.
‘His and Hers' design can be a controversial topic, particularly in the bathroom: two of everything might seem a bit extravagant, but it seems pretty practical to us and, after all, what's wrong with a bit extravagance now and again? Treat yourselves to your own sink with a reflective border and modern wall taps, as designed by NY based studioMDA. You'll soon realise how much you've been missing your own personal space.
Why not try a Scandinavian lodge theme with a modern twist. This contemporary bathroom design from VW & BS Architects is elegant and well-thought out, and the large shower embedded in the wall recreates an exclusive spa experience in the comfort of your own home.
This vanity unit is another example of His and Hers design at its finest. The blue and grey colour of the unit compliments the marble sinks and modern silver finishings, which are offset by the slightly more vintage style cupboards and dainty draws below.
You really can't go wrong with a classic white bathroom suite. Ceiling spotlights and an impressive double walk in shower introduce some luxury, and these floor to ceiling tiles are both practical and stylish. Bring in a bit of colour with fresh flowers and you've got yourself a bathroom that will make your morning routine that little bit more enjoyable.