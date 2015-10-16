The Exquisite English Flat

London is truly one of the great cities of the world: not only a thriving hub of creativity in almost every field but also a focal-point for high quality architecture. Today on homify we are taking you on a tour of a beautiful apartment. A residence that has been updated and designed to the highest specifications and exudes sophistication and grace.

Thoroughly renewed and refurbished by Coupdeville Architects and brought to life through the captivating lens of Simon Kennedy, this home features a range of spectacular additions and modifications. Transformed to become one of London's finest apartment dwellings, the interior is a light-filled and bright collection of domestic living zones. Many of us dream of living in a large and luxurious London home and often could only imagine what lies behind the walls of the larger and more dazzling buildings. However, for a peek inside this newly renovated and modernised abode, simply take a look at the following images.