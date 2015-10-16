The Exquisite English Flat

London is truly one of the great cities of the world: not only a thriving hub of creativity in almost every field but also a focal-point for high quality architecture. Today on homify we are taking you on a tour of a beautiful apartment. A residence that has been updated and designed to the highest specifications and exudes sophistication and grace.
Thoroughly renewed and refurbished by Coupdeville Architects and brought to life through the captivating lens of Simon Kennedy, this home features a range of spectacular additions and modifications. Transformed to become one of London's finest apartment dwellings, the interior is a light-filled and bright collection of domestic living zones. Many of us dream of living in a large and luxurious London home and often could only imagine what lies behind the walls of the larger and more dazzling buildings. However, for a peek inside this newly renovated and modernised abode, simply take a look at the following images.
St Mary Abbots is striking London residence. In this image we see the stylish exterior and traditional aesthetic of the façade. From this vantage we can only guess as to the luxury of the interior apartments but one thing is for sure, this is definitely going to be a spacious and large abode! The brick fascia is common for many apartment buildings in the area and offers a sturdy yet stylish construction. Let's take a peek inside!
As we move into the interior of the home we are totally surprised by an amazingly spacious, light and contemporary room. The living space is replete with a plethora of modern designer furniture and fuses different styles to create an eclectic and thoroughly individual design. The interior of the apartment has also undergone a total transformation. The ceiling is sleek with downlights flush into the smooth construction. Polished concrete floor tiles add a cool contemporary edge to the room and this is seen on the adjoining wall, adding further to the individuality of this unique home. Softened with an antique rug, the room oozes panache.
Adjacent to the formal sitting room is the media room, or slightly less formal family space. This is an ideal area for lounging around and wiling away some hours in front of the gigantic wall mounted TV. Sumptuous blue sofas add snugness to the room and are paired with a blue shag rug to soften the tiles. However, it is the bespoke timber veneer joinery that really catches our eye! This unit imparts chic modernity to the space and is matched around the corner of the space by the matching bookshelves. The fireplace is perfect for those chilly winter nights and is a minimal yet eye-catching feature.
Next we have the formal dining room. This apartment just seems to be getting bigger and bigger with each room and doesn't have any trouble fitting in some stylish bespoke furniture and fixtures. Here the dining space comfortably seats eight, although we are sure a few more could be easily accommodated.
Art has been added to the expansive white walls and imparts an air of sophistication as well as creating an interesting space to eat. A single pendant light hangs above the table and creates mood lighting that is almost always required for a comfortable dining experience. As the room is quite large the walls have been fitted with bespoke joinery that again add valuable storage space and are matched throughout the home in a dark timber veneer.
As part of the master suite we see a huge custom designed walk-in robe that functions as a dressing room as well as storage space. This room has countless drawers and nooks to organise every last piece of attire and looks truly fabulous, again designed with the timber veneer. Lighting is plentiful and ensures a practical and easy-to-use room, while the flooring is a warm, covered with a patterned rug.
The kitchen is a cook's wonderland with an island that appears to literally float above the floor! The colour scheme is white and the joinery has been designed with sleek fitting-free cupboards. Inserted into the island is the cooker, which allows the space to act as a stage, ensuring visitors are able to watch the food being cooked before them. Light tiles are again implemented to create cohesion between the interior spaces but have a more practical function of acting as a low-maintenance floor option.
Finally, we come to the end of our tour and take a last peek inside one of the bathrooms. The room is floor to ceiling charcoal tiles and has an ambience of mysterious luxury. The perfect space to revive and renew oneself, this room also features a walk-in shower with rain showerhead, and minimal toilet.
