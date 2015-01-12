Cutting edge commercial spaces

The detail-oriented approach of Universal Design Studio is behind this spectacular design for the 2014 London Frieze Festival. Working with an area of 20,400m2 in Regents Park, they created a series of main avenues connecting the numerous tents in which the artworks were displayed. ‘Public squares’ were added to punctuate the galleries, offering the visitors a moment of rest.

Naturally, when working with such a large space, efficiency is key: the strong formal framework allowed for the movement of vast crowds, and textile ceiling planes were implemented to soften the acoustics and divide the different zones within the space.