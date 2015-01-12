Cutting edge commercial spaces

Designing a commercial space involves many considerations, from branding to capacity; functionality to preservation of original features. Imagining, and then bringing to life, such a large and complex project is certainly no mean feat. Take a look at just a few of the British designs for commercial spaces that achieve that all important balance between creativity and practicality:
The detail-oriented approach of Universal Design Studio is behind this spectacular design for the 2014 London Frieze Festival. Working with an area of 20,400m2 in Regents Park, they created a series of main avenues connecting the numerous tents in which the artworks were displayed. ‘Public squares’ were added to punctuate the galleries, offering the visitors a moment of rest.
Naturally, when working with such a large space, efficiency is key: the strong formal framework allowed for the movement of vast crowds, and textile ceiling planes were implemented to soften the acoustics and divide the different zones within the space.
The interiors of The Beats Office in Clerkenwell were designed by Furniture and Accessories company K2 Space. Typically understated and sharp, the office makes the most of contemporary designs in the form of pendant strobe lights and re-adjustable glass shelves that slot into the wall for optimal product display.
Straight-forward, clean, modern: this bistro design from MYA Consulting is actually a dining area for a public school, and is nothing like the canteens we can remember! The 3D commercial kitchen and dining design studio works with architects, commercial equipment suppliers, building control and builders to bring to life creative projects such as this.
Somerset House is a grade 1 listed building in Westminster. London based Architects Forme U.K were tasked with transforming the former offices of the Inland Revenue into a beautiful, interconnecting commercial space. The East and West wings of the ground floor were modernised, the old lightweight partitions removed, and original wall features reinstated. New timber floors, lighting and traditional materials were used to enhance the original fabric and mirror the aesthetics of the other wings.The beautifully restored public galleries and dining areas now provide the perfect backdrop for the varied exhibition and event programme at Somerset House.
At the heart of Arm & Eye's brand is the aim of producing original and amazing work that communicates the client's message in a precise but inventive way. The company was asked to create an entirely new brand identity for ‘Salvation in Noodles', Dalston. Opting for a slightly punky cut and paste style design for the walls and menus, Arm & Eye have achieved an inspired look that is ideal for this trendy postcode.
Theis & Khan were enlisted to create the new office of The Calouste Gulbenkian Arts and Education Foundation, which moved from a traditional terraced building in Regent's Park, to a contemporary office in Hoxton Square. Being on the ground floor, the premises were dark and unwelcoming until the designers introduced a roof-light to the first floor which allowed natural light to fill the corridors. Clear glass-partitions between offices are an integral part of the open plan layout, and effective use of mirrors ensures that plenty of light is reflected throughout.
King’s Cross Central is one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration projects undertaken by the esteemed Architecture and Planning firm, Allies & Morrison. Everybody knows the place, but not everybody knows the thought that has gone into its creation. The framework considers the diverse mix of users, and the way it participates in a grand network of public spaces that feed into a wider area beyond the site.