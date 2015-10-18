The Amazing Shed House

When it comes to minimalism, the Japanese are at the top of the game. Not simply a style or design, in Japan minimalism is a way of life, embodying many aspects of the Zen Philosophy and culture. Admired by many of our century's most renowned architects, including Frank Lloyd Wright, John Pawson and Tadao Ando, Japanese minimalist dwellings are a reflection of peace, order and harmony.

Zen concepts include a level of simplicity to transmit the ideas of liberty and the essence of life. Not only for aesthetic value, Zen minimalism evokes feelings of austerity without negatively affecting the innate comfort of a space. Abundance is seen as unnecessary when designing an interior and, instead, items are chosen based on a mantra of 'quality over quantity'. By including only the essential elements and features, a domestic space or dwelling can influence its occupant in a positive and enriching way.

Today on homify we are taking a look at a home that embodies a sense of minimalism. The dwelling is simple, clean and fresh, exuding a level of style elemental in many Japanese homes. Designed by Nobuyoshi Hayashi, this residence is a beautiful example of a small home, which is both surprisingly spacious and highly unique.

For an exclusive tour inside this intriguing dwelling, check out the images, below, and venture into this spectacularly sleek and chic home.