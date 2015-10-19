The Home With Everything!

Rarely do we come across a house that truly embodies a magical and magnificent array of features whilst still feeling like a comfortable and history rich home. Today on homify we present to you Guildford House, a unbelievably stunning heritage mansion of 600m2 situated within a sprawling 30 acre plot. This gorgeous home has been cleverly updated and extended, utilising the astute architectural nous of the team at Gregory Phillips Architects. This home isn't simply another refurbished country manor: it is a masterpiece of modern engineering and design, which has created a striking 21st century dwelling. The traditional Victorian residence is set beautifully into the rolling English hills and features a new 100m2 contemporary extension that adds extra living space to the home with bright, open plan rooms.
As the existing home possessed a Grade II listing the architects had to develop a design that would not only complement the house but add value to its already characterful structure. White render was employed as a cohesive material to create a visual connection between the old house and the new addition.
To take a tour of this striking and stunning home, check out the images, below, and get a little inspiration for your own home!
Truly one of the nicest country properties that we have come across, this dwelling is immense in size and looks utterly fabulous. The existing structure is officially two-storeys with a basement and has been painted with a cream hue that adds to its charm and character.
Additionally, the slate roof boats charisma and a sense of old-world charm, resplendently juxtaposed against the new contemporary extension. Peeking around the corner, this extension is almost hidden from this vantage and it's not until we head around the back of the home that we see its monumental size. Let's take a look!
Wow! This home has beautifully been updated and brought into the 21st century with an amazing two-storey addition, which incorporates a new kitchen, living space, dining room and indoor swimming pool. The lighting is something that first catches our eye, with blue LED lighting for the pool space and a warm orange hue above.
Not to be outdone by the new extension, the original home still stands proud and works extraordinarily well with the new structure. In fact, the new addition is so seamless it blends in beautifully with the exterior white render of the original home. Cohesion is created and the result is a glorious and highly unique abode that adds value to the estate.
Moving inside to the new living room we are greeted with a space that embraces its exterior landscape. The architects have incorporated an abundance of glass into the new extension, allowing the room to utilise the beautiful greenery outdoors, while also feeling open and spacious.
Through the back glazed wall we also get a glimpse of the Grade II listed coach house, which was also thoroughly refurbished as extra accommodation. The room is modern and chic with many stylish accessories and accoutrements adding to the overall experience. Although this is a highly contemporary space it still exhibits a degree of homeliness and has a very welcoming atmosphere.
Who doesn't love an indoor swimming pool? Perfect for a little exercise or simply to cool down and relax after a long day, this space is remarkably beautiful. As the new extension has been built into the sloped hill, the windows reflect the topography of the land. Turquoise water offers the occupant a seriously tranquil space, while large sliding glass doors open up the area to the exterior entertaining space. This is truly luxury at its finest.
Back inside once again we step into the bathroom that has been beautifully restored to evoke a modern yet serene aesthetic and ambience. The colour scheme is earthy and muted with the same tiles used throughout the floor and walls. Twin sinks act as a feature and a large tub offers the perfect place to rest, relax and renew.
The interior spaces have been revitalised with a combination of contemporary features and traditional elements. Here in the sitting room, bespoke joinery provides a library area, which is situated adjacent two striking mid-century modern chairs. Family friendly and still ultra-chic, this room is interesting, practical and a highly functional design.
Could a child's room be any more fantastic? This playroom is the ultimate station for learning and creativity as well as a functional space to let the little ones sit back and watch a film.
Replete with a frog-green hue, the flooring is low-maintenance and suitably hardwearing. Bespoke joinery adds precious storage space to house toys and other items, while the seating contains underneath drawers and matching green cushions.
The final image we are taking a look at today is of the new extension and informal dining area. The space is designed for maximum inclusion of family members and has a light, airy vibe. The bright lime green chairs work wonderfully to match the foliage outside, while the mirrored exhaust fan reflects the exterior garden space, giving it an invisible effect.
Opulent materials are seen throughout with a marble tabletop and brushed stainless steel adding a timeless contemporary vibe.
