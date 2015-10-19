The Home With Everything!

Rarely do we come across a house that truly embodies a magical and magnificent array of features whilst still feeling like a comfortable and history rich home. Today on homify we present to you Guildford House, a unbelievably stunning heritage mansion of 600m2 situated within a sprawling 30 acre plot. This gorgeous home has been cleverly updated and extended, utilising the astute architectural nous of the team at Gregory Phillips Architects. This home isn't simply another refurbished country manor: it is a masterpiece of modern engineering and design, which has created a striking 21st century dwelling. The traditional Victorian residence is set beautifully into the rolling English hills and features a new 100m2 contemporary extension that adds extra living space to the home with bright, open plan rooms.

As the existing home possessed a Grade II listing the architects had to develop a design that would not only complement the house but add value to its already characterful structure. White render was employed as a cohesive material to create a visual connection between the old house and the new addition.

To take a tour of this striking and stunning home, check out the images, below, and get a little inspiration for your own home!