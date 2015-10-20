Hot stuff! How to get the perfect fireplace

Fireplaces come in all shapes and sizes and each person's is different from the last. It's completely up to personal taste as to which one you choose. Fireplaces are no longer confined to that traditional, relatively large square structure that we're all so familiar with.

In this example we see that cast has been totally shrugged off and moulded into a new and innovative structure. This example appears to be suspended in mid air, an idea that will absolutely be the object of a few compliments at your next gathering. The unique shape of this fireplace is also something to draw attention to with its oval structure completely changing our pre-conceived notions of what a fireplace is. This little pod of flame and heat is a testament to smaller fireplaces being just as good as larger ones.