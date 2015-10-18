The Nicest Home In The Neighbourhood

The owners of an ageing villa desperately desired a change of scenery. Their home, which had served them well for years, wasn't meeting their current needs and was definitely feeling its age. The turn of the century villa certainly wasn't short of beautiful architectural features or classic charms, however, the home just wasn't set up or functioning as a modern home should. Moving was out of the question so it was decided that the villa's interiors would be renovated.

Finding the balance between preserving the villa's charms and introducing the new modern inclusions was never going to be easy. Austrian based architecture and interior design experts Mayr & Glatzl were the team called in for the job.

Come see how they were about to revitalise the ageing Villa…