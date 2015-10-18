The Nicest Home In The Neighbourhood

The owners of an ageing villa desperately desired a change of scenery. Their home, which had served them well for years, wasn't meeting their current needs and was definitely feeling its age. The turn of the century villa certainly wasn't short of beautiful architectural features or classic charms, however, the home just wasn't set up or functioning as a modern home should. Moving was out of the question so it was decided that the villa's interiors would be renovated.
Finding the balance between preserving the villa's charms and introducing the new modern inclusions was never going to be easy. Austrian based architecture and interior design experts Mayr & Glatzl were the team called in for the job.
Come see how they were about to revitalise the ageing Villa…
The grand three story villa stands proudly again. Here, the rear exterior now looks fresh and modern, with the white façade standing out amongst the neighbouring houses. A major change that's evident from this photo was the installation of large glazing, which extends across much of the ground and first floor. Our current overview of the building glowing in the evening only makes us eager to find out more…
Thanks to the renovation, space is open and fluid, with every section of the new layout coming together with ease. The contemporary kitchen and dining room face towards the freshly landscaped garden through the massive glass doors. Unsurprisingly, the dining table was placed where it is so that the family and guests can enjoy the view of the garden from the comfort of their chair.
A tasteful neutral colour scheme, modern interior style and unique mix of classical and modern inspired furniture combine to make this a pleasant space to spend time.
This bathroom is a picture of calm and serenity thanks to its light, neutral scheme and traditional décor features. The architects have chosen to install a huge rain shower unit—a luxurious item that makes a usually normal task of showering into something oh so pleasurable. They're a great item to include in any bathroom update but, be careful, your water bills might start rising as you find it simply impossible to get out each morning!
There's more luxury to be found further inside the bathroom. Just look at the size of this spa bath—two people could easily fit inside!
The spa bath boasts many wonderful features that would help make bath time the number one thing to look forward to after a long day at work. A cushioned step that leads to the bath ensures a soft and slip-free entrance in and out.
Attached to the master bedroom is a private walk-in wardrobe. The simple design suits the purpose of the room perfectly with everything the owners could need easily accessible and packed away neatly. The pure white handless cabinetry is the finishing touch, giving this walk-in wardrobe exclusive status.
As we step into the master ensuite we’re struck by the pure sense of modernity and luxury that radiates throughout. The black tiles look immaculate and bold but the real show stopper is the unique, cube shaped sink unit.
As we say goodbye to the Villa we are provided with a final picture of the home's beautiful entrance, which is the epitome of elegance and history. There's so much to love about the renovation with everything coming together as it should. Classic beauty and modern conveniences combine perfectly to create a house that the owners feel privileged to call home.
If you’ve enjoyed this project why not take a look at the following Ideabook: Home With An Amazing Facelift.