Garden project ideas for autumn in UK

press profile homify
Spazi all'aperto: parquet per rivestire gli esterni di terrazzi e giardini, Déco
Just because we've waved goodbye to summer and said hello to autumn, it doesn't mean you can't still get out into your garden to enjoy yourself. Furthermore, there are plenty of fun, beautiful projects that are perfect for this time of year! 

We've looked at some of the best gardening projects, created by talented landscapers, and identified some brilliant DIY endeavours that you can try your hand at during the cooler months so, what are you waiting for?

1. A simple fire pit will be easy to install and offers plenty of hours of cold weather fun!

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit, Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

2. Shaping your bushes ahead of the spring growth spurt is a great idea and will have a stunning impact

Small urban garden Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

Small urban garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

3. Get your tree trimming done now so you can relax and not have to do it when it's hailing or snowing

Small town garden homify
homify

Small town garden

homify
homify
homify

4. Treat your lawn to some nourishing feed, regular trims and perfect edging so it won't be hard to get it back in shape post-winter

Ogród z altaną, Pracownia Projektowa Architektury Krajobrazu Januszówka
Pracownia Projektowa Architektury Krajobrazu Januszówka

Pracownia Projektowa Architektury Krajobrazu Januszówka
Pracownia Projektowa Architektury Krajobrazu Januszówka
Pracownia Projektowa Architektury Krajobrazu Januszówka

5. Think about protecting delicate flowers in your garden. You might need stakes or burlap covers but prevention is better than cure!

Garten in Stuttgart-Nord, Pfrommer + Roeder
Pfrommer + Roeder

Pfrommer + Roeder
Pfrommer + Roeder
Pfrommer + Roeder

6. A pond is a fantastic feature, so dig one now and think ahead to how you'll protect it from the frost. Wait until spring to add any flowers or plants

Vom Pool zum Naturteich, Schönberg. Pflanzdesign
Schönberg. Pflanzdesign

Schönberg. Pflanzdesign
Schönberg. Pflanzdesign
Schönberg. Pflanzdesign

7. If your garden path has seen better days, lay a fresh one now, with a membrane underneath to prevent pesky weeds popping up between slabs

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Simple but effective, a wooden garden bench can really bring a garden to life. Build one now and get it stained!

Small urban garden Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

Small urban garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

9. Water fountains are ideal if you don't have enough room for a pond. However, be mindful that they'll be affected by cold weather so consider protecting them with a cover

Contemporary garden design Bracknell, Berkshire, UK, Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

Contemporary garden design Bracknell, Berkshire, UK

Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

10. As the nights draw in, you'll need more light so isn't now a great time to install those solar lamps you've been thinking about?

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

11. If any areas of your garden are a little overgrown or neglected, now is the time to tend them. Turn a forgotten corner into a secluded reading nook, or anything you like, but don't wait for the plants to overrun!

GARDEN, （有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

12. Planters make a great impression on a garden, so how about upcycling a few you already have? It's as simple as a coat of paint

葉山M邸, 庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ

葉山M邸

庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ

13. There's no denying that decking looks great but it does require upkeep. If you have some in your garden, be sure to take the time to stain and treat it now as it's the wet and cold weather that does the most damage

Spazi all'aperto: parquet per rivestire gli esterni di terrazzi e giardini, Déco
Déco

Déco
Déco
Déco

14. For a simple autumn garden project, how about a small rockery? They generally need hardy plants, which are perfect for the weather conditions

葉山M邸, 庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ

葉山M邸

庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ
庭のクニフジ

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Easy (And Cheap As Chips) Upgrades For Your Patio.

28m² of Storage Becomes an Enviable Modern Home!
Which of these ideas will you try this season?

