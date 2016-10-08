28m² of Storage Becomes an Enviable Modern Home!

We know what you're thinking: can a disused storage facility really be transformed into a stunning and comfortable home? Well, the answer is yes! If you hire the same architects as the clients in charge of this project did, that is.
With extensive development work completed and a simple home design scheme implemented, we know you're going to be blown away by what was achieved.
Let's not waste any more time talking when we could be looking!
You can't deny that this frontage hardly screams 'welcome home', does it? The metal roller door and total lack of homely style isn't making us feel positive about this project.
With a cellar attached to the property, you'd think there would have been excitement. Unfortunately, the room had a serious damp and moisture problem, which required expensive treatment.
With nothing that a home would need already in place, this was a real ground-up renovation project. Though the property might be small, the amount of work is gargantuan and must have increased the price significantly.
With such a small amount of space to work in, the design had to be inch perfect and make sense. With that in mind, multifunctional areas had to be created, with new walls and stud divisions.
We're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, especially as this cast concrete kitchen looks incredibly unique and stylish.
Perhaps this isn't a lost cause after all and maybe the house won't be too small to be comfortable.
What a vast difference a fresh coat of peach-coloured render and a secure front door can make. This now really looks like a home and one that we'd love to be invited into!
Now this is an inspired use of space!
With so little room going spare, it's amazing to see a split-level living room set up and we can now identify what all that wooden stud work was being put in place for.
We said there would need to be some clever multifunctional items included in this home and here is one.
Acting as a sofa during the day but the master bed at night, this sofa bed is a perfect addition. It's amazing how light this space is now!
We knew this kitchen was going to be something special but… wow! We had no idea it would look this incredible.
The colour scheme is marvellous for highlighting the beauty of the property and drawing so much attention to the window.
Even a tiny home can have a super luxurious bathroom, as this picture proves without any doubt. There might not have been enough room for a bath but we still think this is a relaxing and beautiful space.
Plus, have you noticed that the tiles match the kitchen perfectly?
