Modern masterpiece conservatories

homify Modern living room
If you picture a conservatory, you might imagine an old-fashioned, uPVC number that older generations had attached to their houses. While you wouldn't exactly be wrong, there is a new generation of sun rooms emerging that will blow your mind. 

Gone are the chunky structures and smaller windows.In their place stand monuments to glorious, glass-filled modern design, which we know you're going to be asking your builder to recreate as your next big home improvement project. 

Prepare to marvel, as conservatories just became a whole lot cooler!

1. The relative lack of structure between the glass panels here makes for the ultimate in uninterrupted garden views!

Katlanır Cam Balkon Sistemleri, Ada İnşaat Ada İnşaat Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
2. With the sliding doors on every side opened up, this family conservatory feels more open plan than a regular extension

homify Modern living room
3. Other than wow, what can you say about this full-glass conservatory?

Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension Maxlight Modern conservatory
Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension

4. Not everyone can have an enormous addition, but this funky side conservatory makes a good impression on us

​Winter Garden homify Modern conservatory
​Winter Garden

5. Glazing everywhere and a wonderful aged wooden floor. What a contrast that works like a dream!

Reynaers, Framemaster Framemaster Modern conservatory
Reynaers

6. The chunky structure of this example works so well as it's been finished in black. A truly dramatic addition

Reynaers, Framemaster Framemaster Modern conservatory
Reynaers

7. Small but mighty in terms of style, this white and glass box conservatory is such an eye-catcher

White on White, Gianni Botsford Architects Gianni Botsford Architects Conservatory
White on White

8. Unusual in both shape and design, we love that this conservatory has been emphasised further by being used as a luxe pool house. We can but dream!

Reynaers, Framemaster Framemaster Modern conservatory
Reynaers

9. You don't have to follow a prescriptive format for using your conservatory, so this modern masterpiece, being used as a dining room, is right up our street

The new conservatory ÜberRaum Architects Modern conservatory
The new conservatory

10. Are we preaching to the converted? This cathedral-like conservatory will persuade even the most traditional of you that a modern conservatory is the way to go. Look at that ceiling height!

Structural Glass Conservatory, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern conservatory Glass
Structural Glass Conservatory, Cornwall

For some conservatory building advice, take a look at this Ideabook: What NOT To Do When Building Your Own Conservatory.

Garden project ideas for autumn in UK
Could you be tempted to invest in a conservatory?

