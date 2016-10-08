Your browser is out-of-date.

Fence ideas for your graden

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland GardenFencing & walls
Loading admin actions …

Garden fencing isn't typically something that fires up creativity but we want to change all that today by showing you some of the most incredible examples, made from a variety of modern materials.

Landscape architects have long understood what a dramatic impact a gorgeous garden fence can have on your outdoor space and now, it's time you knew it too.

Take a look at these funky ideas and see if you might be tempted to try any out in your garden!

1. Patina'd steel is so hot right now! Providing a solid, warm background, it looks so industrial chic

Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN GardenFencing & walls
2. When you want a stylish barrier but not a total eclipse of natural sunlight, bamboo is the perfect choice

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
3. Cement might not sound like a pretty fence material but, when you see that it can be cast like this, you know it makes sense

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland GardenFencing & walls
4. Stainless steel looks amazing as a garden fence and it's so malleable that you can have (almost) any design

Edelstahltore Bergtor in der Schweiz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
5. Aluminium fences make perfect sense as they won't rust. You can even have them laser cut to look really interesting

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive GardenFencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Green
6. Ah, good old wood! A staple of garden fences, you can't deny that wood will always have a timeless appeal

Sylter Gartentore, Friesentore, Sichtschutztore blickdicht und Gartenpforten aus Sipo Mahagoni.- Accoya.- und Bongossiholz in Weiß und allen RAL Farben auf Maß lieferbar., Holzwerkstatt Mazur Holzwerkstatt Mazur Modern garden
7. Wood with a difference! Rustic wood fencing is ideal for rural homes, where privacy isn't the main priority

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
8. If you want something beautiful and custom, which will also act as a deterrent, you can't go wrong with a cast iron fence

Realizacja ogrodzenia 16, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
9. Coated steel is great for fencing as you can literally have any colour you want and have no on-going maintenance. Powder coating your panels will keep them fresh and protected for years!

homify Modern garden
10. For something eye-catching and authoritative, using stone as your garden privacy material of choice is never a bad decision. We always like it when people use locally quarried stone for a regional touch

homify Mediterranean style garden
11. There's nothing wrong with some natural garden fencing, as this luscious green border shows beautifully

Nuovo giardino con piscina in collina , Studio Green Design Studio Green Design Modern garden
12. The more modern the fencing style, the bigger the impact seems to be! This slate and metal fence may not look opaque, but we wouldn't try to scale it, would you?

Ogrodzenia nierdzewne, Armet Armet GardenFencing & walls
For more garden privacy inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Garden Privacy Solutions To Avoid Nosey Neighbours.

