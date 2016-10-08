Interior design choices that are making your life harder

Wouldn't it be awful to find out that the home you've lovingly decorated and created was actually making your day-to-day life a whole lot harder? Well, that could be the case if you've fallen into any of the traps we're going to tell you about today!

Interior designers know that your home should not only look and feel great, it should actually support your way of life and chosen lifestyle too. So, anything that requires you to sacrifice more of your time for cleaning should be a huge no-no.

Take a look at our list of bad home design choices and see if you need to change up your living room, bedroom or kitchen in the immediate future…