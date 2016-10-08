Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Interior design choices that are making your life harder

press profile homify press profile homify
Eaton Square: Belgravia, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Wouldn't it be awful to find out that the home you've lovingly decorated and created was actually making your day-to-day life a whole lot harder? Well, that could be the case if you've fallen into any of the traps we're going to tell you about today!

Interior designers know that your home should not only look and feel great, it should actually support your way of life and chosen lifestyle too. So, anything that requires you to sacrifice more of your time for cleaning should be a huge no-no. 

Take a look at our list of bad home design choices and see if you need to change up your living room, bedroom or kitchen in the immediate future…

1. A white sofa isn't for you if you have pets, children or a taste for red wine! The amount of cleaning you'd need to commit to would be immense

Blanco, Cardellach Interior & Events Cardellach Interior & Events Eclectic style living room
Cardellach Interior &amp; Events

Cardellach Interior & Events
Cardellach Interior &amp; Events
Cardellach Interior & Events

2. Having your crockery out on display might look good, but you'll need to wash it before every use. No thanks!

Dorchester Pine 5ft Welsh Dresser The Cotswold Company Dining roomDressers & sideboards
The Cotswold Company

Dorchester Pine 5ft Welsh Dresser

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

3. Just like your crockery, saucepans that hang from a rack will need a rinse before use as well. What a chore

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

4. Magnetic spice jars that sit on your fridge sound great, but what if one drops off? Who has time to clean up cumin?

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
homify

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

5. Utensils look great hanging on the wall, but you know the drill by now. Wash first, then use. We'd rather keep them in drawers, ready to go

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

6. Open-front shelves will attract nothing but dust, so how about just adding some doors and making your dusting schedule more bearable?

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. They might not die but artificial flowers will attract dust, lint and fluff. Rather than hoovering your faux blooms, stick to real ones

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

8. A lot of pillows might feel luxurious but less so when they're filled with dead skin cells and grease from your hair. Minimise the washing by only having two

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom luxury bedroom,cushions,chaise lounge,dressing table,curtain,carpet,pillar,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

9. Perfect in winter, heavy drapes do have their downsides, such as the need for constant airing to prevent mildew seeping into the lining. We'll stick with blinds

Constance Pink Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

Constance Pink

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

10. Just like your pillows, an upholstered headboard will get clogged with dead skin and hair grease. We go without a headboard or stick to something easy to wipe, like wood!

Roman House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Roman House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

For more home cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Speed-Clean Your Kitchen (Because Life's Short).

Dirty Old Home Gets a New Look
How could you simplify your cleaning schedule?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks