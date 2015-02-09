Stylish parquetry flooring

The Edwardian era was a time of amity and abundance, a politicised period where Britain led the world in trade, finance, manufacturing and mining. London was a financial powerhouse, and the privileged enjoyed their abundant wealth through art, music and architecture. Moreover it was a time where the elite enjoyed a heightened sense of leisure and pleasure over the rigors of responsibility and entrepreneurship; new fashions hit the markets and the re-introduction of many architectural trends underwent renewed recognition. Among these, intricate parquet flooring experienced resurgence in popularity—this geometric mosaic of decorative wood pieces was invented in Versailles in 1693 as a convenient and hardwearing surface to replace the maintenance-intensive polished marble. These days parquetry flooring is seen as a chic and elegant material that creates a sense of opulence and luxury in many new and heritage style homes.

Consider this hard-wearing and relatively easy-care floor in your new or renovated space and check out the following examples for some seriously stylish, effortlessly sophisticated domestic spaces.