Stylish parquetry flooring

The Edwardian era was a time of amity and abundance, a politicised period where Britain led the world in trade, finance, manufacturing and mining. London was a financial powerhouse, and the privileged enjoyed their abundant wealth through art, music and architecture. Moreover it was a time where the elite enjoyed a heightened sense of leisure and pleasure over the rigors of responsibility and entrepreneurship; new fashions hit the markets and the re-introduction of many architectural trends underwent renewed recognition. Among these, intricate parquet flooring experienced resurgence in popularity—this geometric mosaic of decorative wood pieces was invented in Versailles in 1693 as a convenient and hardwearing surface to replace the maintenance-intensive polished marble. These days parquetry flooring is seen as a chic and elegant material that creates a sense of opulence and luxury in many new and heritage style homes.
Consider this hard-wearing and relatively easy-care floor in your new or renovated space and check out the following examples for some seriously stylish, effortlessly sophisticated domestic spaces.
The beauty in this bedroom lies in its symmetrical yet striking design, each element has been well calculated, from the shiny hanging gold lamps, to the coordinating bed linen and curtains. The space exudes uniqueness and charisma. To complement the well-proportioned approach of this bedroom design, a diamond pattered parquet floor design has been added and subsequently creates a sense of warmth and space.
Are you looking for something that evokes individuality and an air of artistry? Take a gander at this amazing chevron patterned parquet floor. These solid oak timber pieces fit together in a harmonious blend of vintage inspired hues to create a floor that no only looks terrific, but suggests a sense of eccentricity and personality. For real charm and character, think outside the box when choosing your flooring—be intrepid, be wild and pick something that will be noticed. Coordinate this style of parquetry floor with vintage minimal furniture, eclectic pieces of objet d’art and crisp white walls.
Industrial eclecticism at its best, this is a stirring example of how flooring can impact a room and transform it from something mundane or monotonous into a space full of creativity and excitement. Pair this style of herringbone flooring with rustic reclaimed or repurposed furniture, modern art, deco light fittings and bright white walls for a space that screams spirit.
With numerous examples showing ‘outside the box’ parquet flooring design, we can’t forget to remember that traditional and heritage style is extremely effective and chic in its own right. This sophisticated kitchen is a perfect example of the combination of time-honoured herringbone parquet floor paired with a contemporary designed kitchen. The impressive island creates a stunning contrast between the solid Cararra marble and the softness of the timber floor, imparting a sense of class and grandiosity.
Perfect for a child’s room, this whitewashed timber flooring is impeccably suited to any decor and, although light in colour, is hard-wearing, easy to clean and ideal for a space that receives a large amount of foot traffic.
Another traditional classic, the checkerboard parquet is evocative of grand ballrooms and large entry foyers leading into grand mansions. One of the most hard-wearing of all parquetry flooring, this design is timeless, classic and suits almost any space of the home; combine this impressive timber floor with rich timber wainscoting, baby grand piano and sumptuous armchairs for a domestic space that truly evokes opulence and grandeur.
Not exactly parquet flooring, but inventive and practical nonetheless, this outdoor decking is a contemporary take on the aforementioned checkerboard pattern. Easy to install, long and hard-wearing, timber terrace material such as this is stylish and will infuse your outdoor space with charm, warmth and a robust entertaining space.