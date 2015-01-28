Tips for warehouse and loft decorating

Desired by bohemians, artists, yuppies and yuci’s (young urban creative internationals, for those unfamiliar with the newly coined term), loft and warehouse conversions are the stylish and highly sought after domestic spaces that make standard apartment living look unappealing and almost bleak by comparison. Originating during the 1960’s in the United States, loft spaces in the downtown SoHo section of New York City were most commonly illegally occupied by penniless artists who fashioned the sparse roof spaces into wide, open, live-in studios. Filled with various artist odds and ends, the popularity for these wide, open abodes has heightened, and they can now be seen as gentrified cosmopolitan living spaces, generously adorned with the finest designer furniture and select pieces of modern art—from rough and sparse to refurbished and immaculate, either way, loft and warehouse residences make for spacious industrial living at its best!

Whether you live in a converted dwelling or not, take a glance at the following tips on how to decorate this unique style of apartment and inject your place with some urban flair.