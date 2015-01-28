Tips for warehouse and loft decorating

Desired by bohemians, artists, yuppies and yuci’s (young urban creative internationals, for those unfamiliar with the newly coined term), loft and warehouse conversions are the stylish and highly sought after domestic spaces that make standard apartment living look unappealing and almost bleak by comparison. Originating during the 1960’s in the United States, loft spaces in the downtown SoHo section of New York City were most commonly illegally occupied by penniless artists who fashioned the sparse roof spaces into wide, open, live-in studios. Filled with various artist odds and ends, the popularity for these wide, open abodes has heightened, and they can now be seen as gentrified cosmopolitan living spaces, generously adorned with the finest designer furniture and select pieces of modern art—from rough and sparse to refurbished and immaculate, either way, loft and warehouse residences make for spacious industrial living at its best!
Whether you live in a converted dwelling or not, take a glance at the following tips on how to decorate this unique style of apartment and inject your place with some urban flair.
Taking its cue from the original loft conversions of the 60’s and 70’s, this eye-catching design incorporates bright colours and eclectic furniture. In addition to this, industrial and upcycled accessories line the walls and coordinate perfectly with the rough and rustic atmosphere. To mirror this style, choose repurposed classic furniture, bold wall colour and vintage curios.
For that clean and cool warehouse tranquillity, choose minimalist furniture and carefully selected pieces of art for a space that evokes a sense of airiness and encapsulates the advantages of loft style living. Moreover, choose a timber flooring with raw or satin finish, antique white walls, white ceiling and statement iron staircase.
Heritage bathrooms can often appear to be lacking in style or edge, often they are conservative and unadventurous, leading to a space that is cautious and practical but absent of spunk or spirit. Not so in this case, an example that shows how tractional fittings can be paired in such as way to enhance the ambience of the room and instil a sense of old-worldly charm and confidence.
If your loft or warehouse acts as a studio apartment, you will want to ensure you make the absolute most of all available space—consider this example, the circular formation of the space has segmented the room and an additional table with bar stools offers a divider between the living and dining space. Furthermore, consider using the windowsills in exciting and new ways, as bookshelves, space for plants and trinkets or as a simple and handy storage space—just remember to not over-clutter or your space will become cramped and cloistered.
To add character and charm to your space, consider stripping back the walls and revealing the original brickwork. This style of rough exposed walls is a common sight throughout warehouse conversions and can inject a rustic air when paired with industrial light fittings, refurbished timber floorboards and retro designer furniture.
To truly embed the industrial history back into your warehouse apartment, consider employing the ornamental use of machinery or tools from yesteryear. Of course, not all apartments will come equipped with such original items as seen in this illustration; you can choose to implement them at a later stage in the renovation or decoration. Choose heavy hanging industrial light fittings, cogs, gears, and repurposed machinery in the form of tables, shelves or seating.
Make a feature of your kitchen and choose a bold and exciting design—kitchens do not naturally have a space within the warehouse or loft conversion and so, it can be a challenging task to ensure you place the central gathering point of your apartment in a suitable and practical position. Choose a boxy and contemporary design such as this to exude modernity, sophistication and convenience.