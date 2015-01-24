How to organise your bathroom

The new year has arrived, time to take control of that household mess and give your dwelling a refresh. The orderliness and organisation of a bathroom can often make or break the aesthetic ambience of the entire space. After all, what good is a clean or hygienic washroom if it is cluttered and cloistered with necessary but decidedly unappealing beauty paraphernalia. Time to clear out the clutter, minimise the mess, and banish the bulk of bathroom appurtenances that are wreaking havoc with your harmonious aura and tranquil atmosphere. These days there are numerous, budget conscious ways to round up those creams, medicines and make up containers—organise them into a friendly, useful, logical system and watch your space transform from muddled or confined into spacious and airy. But where to start? Take a gander over the following smart and stylish examples below and begin transforming your bathroom from chaotic to composed.