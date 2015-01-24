How to organise your bathroom

The new year has arrived, time to take control of that household mess and give your dwelling a refresh. The orderliness and organisation of a bathroom can often make or break the aesthetic ambience of the entire space. After all, what good is a clean or hygienic washroom if it is cluttered and cloistered with necessary but decidedly unappealing beauty paraphernalia. Time to clear out the clutter, minimise the mess, and banish the bulk of bathroom appurtenances that are wreaking havoc with your harmonious aura and tranquil atmosphere. These days there are numerous, budget conscious ways to round up those creams, medicines and make up containers—organise them into a friendly, useful, logical system and watch your space transform from muddled or confined into spacious and airy. But where to start? Take a gander over the following smart and stylish examples below and begin transforming your bathroom from chaotic to composed.
So you’ve scored a delightful contemporary bathroom, perfectly styled to your taste with all the trimmings and embellishments that make it a trendy and enjoyable space, the only problem;no towel rail or rack. If you are unable to make adjustments to the walls by drilling in a new chic chrome rail, no worries, there is another easy and simple solution. The simple, versatile and stylish ladder. More and more we are seeing ladders utilised in the home in interesting and useful ways, and with plenty of styles. From vintage to eco-bamboo you are sure to find one that fits the bill. Stop throwing those towels on the floor and manage your space with a sensible and stylish ladder.
Who can say they aren’t guilty of throwing their make up, medicines and toiletries into the bathroom drawer, only to forget to clean them up and watch the pile of washroom accessories build up to the point of no return. Suddenly the drawers are teeming with squashed old toothbrushes, unidentifiable anti-aging creams and strong hold gel from your ‘bad boy greaser’ hipster fauxhawk phase. Good grief, time to clean up the clutter and install some drawer dividers. Simple and effective, these storage compartments will ensure you stay systematised, clean and orderly.
Often bathroom sinks are exceedingly small with little to no space for everyday items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand soap or hair brushes. The solution? A neat DIY wall unit that encompasses enough room to logically hang or stand all your most commonly used items away from the sink and within easy grasp.
If, like many people, you live in a shared or rental home, you will know the difficulty in finding enough space to hold all of your everyday bathroom items—hair dryers, hair brushes, make up and lotions can all accumulate, and sharing space with others can often mean that before long the bathroom cupboards are full. Consider employing a separate piece of furniture such as a movable shelf unit; its flexibility will ensure you can easily shift it around should it be in the way, and it will provide enough storage for all of those additional items that don’t fit in the shower or shelves.
If you have the luxury of installing extra storage space into your bathroom, consider an open shelf such as this rustic-industrial example. Having an open shelf often encourages cleanliness and organisation as it is open and visible on a daily basis. Good luck forgetting about those old toothbrushes stashed away in the back of a drawer, this shelf will ensure you only keep what is absolutely necessary and avoid the inevitable jumble and disarray that closed shelving can often bring.
With more and more people living in smaller spaces, the bathroom come laundry combination is a common sight. Ensure your bathroom remains sleek and stylish by employing some smart carpentry such as this hidden washing machine. Your room will look attractive and minimal whilst maintaining its practicality and space saving advantages.
No medicine cabinet? No problem! This neat industrial/vintage wire mesh shelf is the perfect accompaniment to any bathroom or toilet. Simply hang on a spare wall or above a sink and watch your space grow in both character and storage space.