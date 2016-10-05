Spacious prefab house built for £70k

When the family is growing rapidly, the only option is to invest in more space. There comes a time when you find yourselves living in each others pockets and this never does anyone any good. So, solving the problem could mean expanding your current home or upping sticks to a new location.
Of course, there are costs involved, but it doesn't have to be as an expensive an endeavour as you may think. Prefab homes are a low-cost yet stylish solution that are ideal for modern family life, and the property we're visiting today is a great example of what can be obtained for a limited budget.
Join us for a tour and a closer look…
In modern designs, a terrace and glazed walls increasingly go hand-in-hand. Owners want the pleasure of a full view of their garden when inside, and easy access to the home when outdoors.
In this project we find a stunning patio area complete with timber cladding, high-quality bi-fold doors and an immaculate raised deck for barbecues and lounging around in the sun.
Though it may look quite grand from where we're standing, this home is just a tad over 130 square metres! Accommodated inside are three generously proportioned bedrooms, central kitchen, living area and a main bathroom.
Set back from the road, the professionals have made sure that the property enjoys the advantages of privacy and peace and quiet. What catches the eye from our perspective is the beautiful ornamental brickwork that adorns the façade.
On this side we clearly see how the terrace turns into a rear courtyard, paved with gravel and a lawn area that's ideal for children to play.
Beautiful flower beds decorate the terrace on both sides, and part of the terrace is sheltered from the weather so the owners can enjoy it on any occasion, come rain or shine.
What makes this such a fascinating build lies in the fact that this fully-equipped family home was built entirely off-site. Prefabricated modules were built individually on a factory floor then transported to the subject site. These modules are attached easily and can often lead to a construction period of less than six months.
This building type is becoming more common as people realise the growing list of benefits associated with prefabricated homes. Arguably, the best part about prefab homes is the price. This house cost only £70,000 to build!
If we were to enter the home, we would find ourselves in the entrance hall and, after passing through another door, in the staircase hall and corridor.
To the right, behind the garage, there are three bedrooms (20, 13 and 13 m² respectively) and a bathroom (at 9.5 m²). To the left, a huge living room of 32 m² and a reasonably sized kitchen of 12 m². The house also has a separate pantry, boiler room and a guest toilet with shower.
On the second-floor there is one large space area of 68 m², which is used as a modern loft.
Since housing affordability is becoming a growing issue in the UK, we are seeing more and more prefabricated houses are appearing across the country.
If you are intrigued and wish to find out more about prefabricated construction, don't miss: An extraordinary family home.