Beautiful home for a low cost

As you will soon see, a prefabricated home can be just as beautiful or luxurious as any other and are no longer reserved for low-cost housing developments. Today, these unique builds rival conventional developments thanks to the innovations made by specialised professionals.
We've been invited inside a brand new prefab home by Archon, which was tailor-designed for a specific family. Being a household who love socialising and spending time with each other, Archon coordinated the communal areas to be as inclusive and interactive as possible.
Come and see!
At the receiving end of some bad press and criticism in the past (sometimes deservedly so), prefabricated houses are fast improving their reputation and are now generally considered as a superb alternative to conventional houses.
Since prefabs are built off-site at a warehouse, companies are able to produce custom designed houses at an incredible speed. Costs are also reduced at every stage of the construction, making prefab homes an affordable option for those thinking about building their dream home. Amazingly, this build cost under £60,000!
Looking beyond the benefits to the wallet, there are also broader environmental benefits associated with these type of builds. High-grade recycled concrete and sustainably sourced timber were the materials of choice in this project.
This prefab build sees the horizontal texture on the precast concrete walls echoing the linearity of traditional European houses. The roof of the family residence has been designed in the gable style, covered in nave shaded tiles and ultimately conceived as a habitable attic.
Internally, a split-level design sees two levels for living with the surrounding garden acting as an extended area. The base of the structure is a long floor plan that lends a sense of generosity of space, which is further amplified by the double-height ceilings and windows.
The residence has been designed with bedrooms and bathrooms on the upper-storey, with communal spaces on the ground-floor. Pictured is the shared lounge and dining area, which leads off to the kitchen.
There's much to appreciate about the trendy and smart design on show inside this space. Adding personality to this social zone are the bespoke furniture and colourful accessories that were all hand-picked by the interior design team at Archon.
Feature glass doors encourage occupants and guests to wander outside and share their experiences on the terrace or in the garden, beyond.
These doors also allows natural sunlight to fully enter the living spaces, bringing a new found positivity to the family residing within.
The double-height volume promotes a feeling of grandeur inside the dining area, which is all about formality.
Despite sharing the same space as the lounge, the smart arrangement of furniture promotes a sense of intimacy for those dining.
The kitchen is a composition of industrial design with its sleek cabinetry and unashamed use of modern materials. These cabinets are touch-sensitive to open, reducing the need for handles and creating an iconic look to the décor.
Rather than hiding everything behind these fantastic cabinets, the owners have left certain functional and decorative items on display in certain places.
