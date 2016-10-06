Beautiful home for a low cost

As you will soon see, a prefabricated home can be just as beautiful or luxurious as any other and are no longer reserved for low-cost housing developments. Today, these unique builds rival conventional developments thanks to the innovations made by specialised professionals.

We've been invited inside a brand new prefab home by Archon, which was tailor-designed for a specific family. Being a household who love socialising and spending time with each other, Archon coordinated the communal areas to be as inclusive and interactive as possible.

Come and see!