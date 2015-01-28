5 tips for furnishing children's rooms

Decorating and furnishing children's rooms, especially for younger children, can be a real challenge, as you do not want to design a room that they will soon outgrow, leaving you back at square one and needing to start the process all over again. However challenging it may be, it can also be great fun, too. If you give your child a little bit of creative freedom, you and your kids can create something that you will both like, and be proud of. To help you out when you it comes to decorating the bedroom of your young ones we've come up with a few tips that will ensure the room will be enjoyed for years to come.
Cabbage & Roses know all too well the smart thinking behind creating a more neutral bedroom, with personalised decorations that are easy and affordable to change as your child grows up. Neutral colours for the wall and floors can be offset by any kind of duvet cover your child dreams of, and can easily be replaced when the time comes.
Any young child would be proud to call this elegant bedroom their own, in this stunning apartment in Mayfair, London. Completed by Fadi Cherry Design Studio, the entire home oozes luxury and class. With the simple addition of personalised throw cushions with the occupiers initials, this a room only they can call their own.
There is said to be three main transitions in the life of a child's bedroom. First is the move out of a crib into a bed; the move from a toddler's rooms to a kid's room, and then another redecoration during their teenage years.
With this in mind, know that investing in quality beds, bedding and furniture will allow you to get the most bang for your buck, as they can easily spend ten years or more in the same room, in the same bed. Here, Pascoe Interiors have an easily adapatable colour palette, furnished with a hiqh quality timber bed and desk, ensuring these items won't need to be replaced any time soon.
If your child is lucky enough to have their own living area, why not make it youthful by using something fun like bean bags, in lieu of couches? With so many bean bag options now on the market, every taste and budget can be catered for, and you may be pleasantly surprised with how nice bean bags can be; often nothing like the original, uncomfortable and messy bean bags of the past. Here, Hampstead Design Hub have created a cosy space that both adults and children alike can all hang out in; a space conducive to real conversation, far away from television and video games.
If your young girl dreams of becoming a princess one day, why not let her live out this fantasy with her very own vanity table, fit for royalty? A space like this will provide hours of entertainment while the kids are young, and will become a place as practical as any other, as they grow into their teenage years.
