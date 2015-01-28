5 tips for furnishing children's rooms

There is said to be three main transitions in the life of a child's bedroom. First is the move out of a crib into a bed; the move from a toddler's rooms to a kid's room, and then another redecoration during their teenage years.

With this in mind, know that investing in quality beds, bedding and furniture will allow you to get the most bang for your buck, as they can easily spend ten years or more in the same room, in the same bed. Here, Pascoe Interiors have an easily adapatable colour palette, furnished with a hiqh quality timber bed and desk, ensuring these items won't need to be replaced any time soon.