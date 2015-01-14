Loft bedrooms

Loft or attic bedrooms certainly hold a special charm of their own; a certain charm we can't seem to put our finger on. Maybe it's the mystery that surrounds an attic, and what they may be hiding? Maybe its their pitched roofs, which offer a feeling of being snug and cosy? Maybe its the often exposed beams of the ceiling, giving them originality and character? Whatever it may be, their irregular shape and unique location calls for a little careful planning and consideration, to maximise their huge potential to become the most revered part of a home.
A bedroom, and in particular a guest room, is an ideal option for your newly converted loft space. If you have always wanted a place to comfortably accommodate family and friends when they came to stay, but haven't thought about utilising this often sadly overlooked part of the house, then maybe now is the time to consider this extension of your own as a real investment?
Such a unique space calls for careful consideration as far as layout is concerned. With an irregular shaped roof, and the need for a staircase to access the room, it is important to not include any unnecessary furnishings.
Again, the irregular-shaped nature of these spaces means not all pieces of furniture can go anywhere. To best utilise your limited space, it is best to install cupboards along the outside walls of your attic, in order to keep those parts of the attic with the extra head room free.
Remember, it is going to be hard to move all the furniture into your loft, so keep it light, and avoid any really big pieces. DHV Architects have chosen to furnish this child's bedroom with lots of colour, with little trinkets that are personal, and easy to bring into the attic!
Another consideration with a loft conversion is the means of light and ventilation. If this space has not yet been used for anything other than storage, then windows or even dormers may need to be installed. Using rooflights that follow the pitch of the roof are the most common method of attracting that essential natural light; they are the most economic, and often do not require any sort of planning permission.
The other option, as seen in this image, is to install a dormer. They are a tiny extension of the roof, and offer ample natural lighting, and increase headspace for the room's occupant. Although this option is much more expensive, it will add real value to your home in the long run, and will ensure maximum usage of your new attic bedroom.
