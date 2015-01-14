Loft bedrooms

Another consideration with a loft conversion is the means of light and ventilation. If this space has not yet been used for anything other than storage, then windows or even dormers may need to be installed. Using rooflights that follow the pitch of the roof are the most common method of attracting that essential natural light; they are the most economic, and often do not require any sort of planning permission.

The other option, as seen in this image, is to install a dormer. They are a tiny extension of the roof, and offer ample natural lighting, and increase headspace for the room's occupant. Although this option is much more expensive, it will add real value to your home in the long run, and will ensure maximum usage of your new attic bedroom.

