Before & after: Family-friendly chalet house in Turmberg

After careful consideration from the builders and the architects, the design was finally brought to life. Maximum emphasis was placed on the connection to nature and the creation of a family-friendly atmosphere. First, the former family house was divided into three separate houses: it is now a large estate home to three different families. The vertical arrangement of the building is extremely concise. The individual homes are designed differently according to the inventory, and are adapted to the needs of the individual residents.

For a nature-friendly build sympathetic to modern requirements, the renovated property was clad with timber. In the wooded area surrounding the house lies a 16-inch-thick organic cellulose insulation system, which provides a modern standard of insulation. The original form of the property has been preserved: only the openings of the house have been reorganised to provide a more structured look.