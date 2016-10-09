Cut-the-cost ideas to beautify your gardens

If you're keen to create a gorgeous garden but don't want to commit to an extensive programme of gardening, upkeep and maintenance, we've got plenty of inspiration for you here.

The secret to a usable, beautiful space that doesn't need constant tending is to think about your plant choices carefully and embrace easy-to-clean materials too. Having looked at some of our favourite landscape architect projects, we've discovered all the secrets for planning and executing a simple but effective outdoor space.

Are you curious to find out more? Then read on and see which of these arrangements could suit you best!