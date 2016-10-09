Your browser is out-of-date.

Cut-the-cost ideas to beautify your gardens

Aménagement complet pour un jardin de centre ville, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
If you're keen to create a gorgeous garden but don't want to commit to an extensive programme of gardening, upkeep and maintenance, we've got plenty of inspiration for you here. 

The secret to a usable, beautiful space that doesn't need constant tending is to think about your plant choices carefully and embrace easy-to-clean materials too. Having looked at some of our favourite landscape architect projects, we've discovered all the secrets for planning and executing a simple but effective outdoor space. 

Are you curious to find out more? Then read on and see which of these arrangements could suit you best!

1. Simple trees and pretty lighting

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A perfect path and raised beds

Wohnanlage Alte Schule, Grünplanungsbüro Jörg baumann Grünplanungsbüro Jörg baumann Classic style garden
Grünplanungsbüro Jörg baumann

Grünplanungsbüro Jörg baumann
Grünplanungsbüro Jörg baumann
Grünplanungsbüro Jörg baumann

3. A simple lawn and a few pots

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Classic style garden
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

4. Minimal plants and good weed control

Aménagement complet pour un jardin de centre ville, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

5. Nothing but turf and paving slabs

New build replica home set in conservation area, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New build replica home set in conservation area

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

6. Staggered decking and tall, impactful blooms

Aménagement d'une terrasse en bois composite gris, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

7. Easy-to-shape topiary

Assortiment de Boules, Solitair Solitair Rustic style garden
Solitair

Solitair
Solitair
Solitair

8. Mature trees left to their own devices and a simple circular border display

Villa Montuolo, Studio Tecnico Fanucchi Studio Tecnico Fanucchi Classic style garden
Studio Tecnico Fanucchi

Studio Tecnico Fanucchi
Studio Tecnico Fanucchi
Studio Tecnico Fanucchi

9. A decked terrace and mature shrubs

Aménagement d'un tour de piscine esprit contemporain, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

10. Low upkeep shingle displays

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

11. Evergreen lawn borders

Ogród Naturalistyczny, BioArt Ogrody, Architektura Krajobrazu BioArt Ogrody, Architektura Krajobrazu Classic style garden
BioArt Ogrody, Architektura Krajobrazu

BioArt Ogrody, Architektura Krajobrazu
BioArt Ogrody, Architektura Krajobrazu
BioArt Ogrody, Architektura Krajobrazu

12. Raised bed herb garden

Cloître de l’Abbaye de Neumünster, Digitale Paysage Digitale Paysage Modern garden
Digitale Paysage

Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage

13. Zen rockery with a pond

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

14. Nothing but planters!

VERT PRINTEMPS | Une terrasse à l’abris des regards, Skéa Designer Skéa Designer Minimalist style garden Bamboo Green
Skéa Designer

Skéa Designer
Skéa Designer
Skéa Designer

15. Split-level lawns

SPAZI ESTERNI, Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri Classic style garden
Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri

Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri
Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri
Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri

16. Pebble borders and hardy plants

Jardin escalier, Eurl Créations Rénovations Services Eurl Créations Rénovations Services Eclectic style garden
Eurl Créations Rénovations Services

Eurl Créations Rénovations Services
Eurl Créations Rénovations Services
Eurl Créations Rénovations Services

17. Symmetrical trees and borders

Maison à Calvi, Corse, Meero Meero Mediterranean style garden
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

18. Extra tall planters

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

19. Simple front borders

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

20. A mix of pots and raised beds

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

21. As few plants as possible and plenty of seating

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

22. Shingle, turf and bamboo

Jardin de 84m² à Villeneuve d'Ascq (59), RVB PAYSAGE RVB PAYSAGE Eclectic style garden
RVB PAYSAGE

RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE

23. Ground-covering shrubs and rocks

Réalisation contemporaine dans le pays d'Aix, atelier Cédric Bonin atelier Cédric Bonin Mediterranean style garden
atelier Cédric Bonin

atelier Cédric Bonin
atelier Cédric Bonin
atelier Cédric Bonin

24. Privacy ensuring trees in pots

Le sur-mesure dans tout son art !, ATELIER SO GREEN ATELIER SO GREEN Modern garden
ATELIER SO GREEN

ATELIER SO GREEN
ATELIER SO GREEN
ATELIER SO GREEN

25. Low-level shrubs in beds

Garden GK Architects Ltd Classic style garden
GK Architects Ltd

Garden

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

26. Integrated pebble beds

Aménagement terrasse esprit Zen, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Asian style garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

27. Slow-growing greenery

PATIO DE STYLE INDUSTRIE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Industrial style garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

28. Easy-to-manage grasses and bench seating

Entre ciel et terre, anne-mie aerts anne-mie aerts Modern garden
anne-mie aerts

anne-mie aerts
anne-mie aerts
anne-mie aerts

29. Sporadic beds with slate chippings

New build replica home set in conservation area, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New build replica home set in conservation area

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

30. Grass and box hedge only

Stortford Road Aralia Classic style garden Bricks Green
Aralia

Stortford Road

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 cunning ideas to make your garden stand out.

Which of these easy ideas might you try?

