13 tips to make your tedious housework more bearable

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern dining room
There's no use in denying it. Housework is called a chore for a reason! There are always a million things that you'd rather be doing than cleaning but it's a necessary evil, so we thought we'd see what tips we could find to make it a little more enjoyable. 

Short of hiring a professional cleaner, we think these are the best ways to love your living room chores and embrace your bedroom cleaning.

Take a look and see if you'll dread your weekend duties a little less!

1. Pop the television for some background noise while you clean. Just don't put anything too good on!

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai MinBai Study/officeStorage
2. Open a window before you start to get some fresh air. Don't forget that cleaning product fumes will affect you

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Eaton Mews North—Master Bathroom

3. Try adding something like a cinnamon stick or some lavender to your vacuum cleaner bag. It will smell divine!

homify Classic style living room
4. Having fresh fruit and flowers in your home will naturally make you more prone to cleaning

homify Eclectic style living room
5. Make sure you treat yourself after tasks to give yourself an incentive to carry on. Cleaning the kitchen worktop is worth some chocolate, surely?

homify Modern kitchen
6. You could try feigning illness to make a partner take on some of the duties now and then. Cheeky, we know!

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
Kitchen

7. Plan a dinner party so the pressure of entertaining will make you finish your chores! It will also be a nice treat afterwards

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern dining room
Palma Plaza Residence

8. Turn your chores into a workout. Really go for it, then don't bother with the gym!

Cote d'Azure Tile Series Tileflair Modern bathroom
Cote d'Azure Tile Series

9. Set up an incentive system to make the kids help. Pocket money is always a good bribe

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Dining set

10. Tying dusters to your shoes actually does work on wood flooring. Plus, you'll forget you're cleaning!

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern dining room
Ashley Road

11. Pop some super energetic music on (as loud as you dare) and you'll be finished before you know it

The Sea House, Porth, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern bathroom
The Sea House, Porth, Cornwall

12. If you can't face a whole day of cleaning, break it all up into small, daily doses

homify Minimalist study/office
13. How about taking bets with family members for certain jobs? If they win a game, you do the bathroom. If you win, they clean it!

Urban Home Imagine, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern media room
Urban Home Imagine

For more home cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Refreshingly Easy Cleaning Tips That Actually Work.

How do you make cleaning your home more enjoyable?

