8 homes with great space-saving ideas you can try

ASILE POPINCOURT 75011 PARIS , cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
A small home can be the bugbear of anyone but, if you know how to decorate in a savvy and space-saving way, you might actually find that a smaller property can be a beautiful and usable one.

We've found eight homes that have made clever decorating look incredibly simple, thanks to guiding hands from talented interior designers

Take a look and see if we can inspire you to add a few sneaky inches to your bathroom storage or hidden niches to your bedroom, and marvel at the masses of extra space you could be enjoying!

1. Built-in bookshelves offer plenty of display potential without impacting on the footprint of your home

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern living room
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

2. Adding drawers to a platform could really open up a world of storage and are also so subtle. What an amazing idea!

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Industrial style study/office Iron/Steel White
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

3. For easy guest accommodation, a hidden bed (along the lines of a Murphy bed) will be fantastic. Simply hide it away in the wall when you don't need it

Abitazione LDS, INSIDESIGN STUDIOSTORE - MELMAN GROUP SRL INSIDESIGN STUDIOSTORE - MELMAN GROUP SRL Minimalist living room
INSIDESIGN STUDIOSTORE —MELMAN GROUP SRL

INSIDESIGN STUDIOSTORE - MELMAN GROUP SRL
INSIDESIGN STUDIOSTORE —MELMAN GROUP SRL
INSIDESIGN STUDIOSTORE - MELMAN GROUP SRL

4. Sinks normally take up a lot of room but this corner version makes great use of what could have been a wasted area

Suite a Trastevere, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style houses
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

5. Hiding away appliances, such as microwaves, in wall niches will leave your worktop feeling bigger and make your kitchen far more practical

ASILE POPINCOURT 75011 PARIS , cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

6. When you don't have any extra space on the floor, perhaps you should consider building up? This high-level seating platform is fabulous

Bilocale Pigneto - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern living room
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

7. Even small bedrooms need a bit of storage, so this corner cabinet is ideal as it takes up as little room as possible while still being handy

CASA VACANZE A BOLOGNA, federica basalti home staging federica basalti home staging Modern style bedroom
federica basalti home staging

federica basalti home staging
federica basalti home staging
federica basalti home staging

8. In homes with more than one floor, a staircase is obviously necessary but can be such a cumbersome addition. A sleek, minimal incarnation will minimise its impact whilst offering storage potential underneath

4 amici | 4 lofts, roberto murgia architetto roberto murgia architetto Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
roberto murgia architetto

roberto murgia architetto
roberto murgia architetto
roberto murgia architetto

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Wardrobes Ideal For Small Spaces.

Did space-saving idea could help in your home?

