8 homes with great space-saving ideas you can try

A small home can be the bugbear of anyone but, if you know how to decorate in a savvy and space-saving way, you might actually find that a smaller property can be a beautiful and usable one.

We've found eight homes that have made clever decorating look incredibly simple, thanks to guiding hands from talented interior designers.

Take a look and see if we can inspire you to add a few sneaky inches to your bathroom storage or hidden niches to your bedroom, and marvel at the masses of extra space you could be enjoying!